Tesla Terrorism: FBI Investigating Explosion at Charging Station in Washington

The FBI is leading an investigation into an act of domestic terrorism that caused an explosion and fire at a Tesla charging station in Lacey, Washington, this week.

KOMO News reports that in the early hours of Tuesday, the Lacey Police Department received reports of a loud explosion at a Tesla charging station near a Target store. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered extensive damage to the charging station, with broken pieces scattered across the parking lot. The incident is being treated as a case of malicious mischief, and the FBI has taken over the investigation.

While it remains unclear whether the explosion was caused by a fire or a bomb, authorities believe it to be a deliberate and targeted act like other domestic terror incidents at Tesla facilities. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. The FBI’s involvement suggests that the case is being taken seriously, and a thorough investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators and their motives.

This incident is not an isolated one, as there have been several recent cases of vandalism and domestic terrorism targeting Tesla vehicles and infrastructure in Washington state. Last month, a Tesla was set on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, and just a few weeks prior, half a dozen Cybertrucks in the Lynnwood area were defaced with swastikas. A Tesla charging station in Centralia was also targeted with spray paint.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on acts of vandalism aimed at individual Tesla owners as well as more serious acts of domestic terrorism aimed at Tesla dealerships, repair centers, and charging stations.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has taken a strong stance against Tesla terrorism, including filing major charges against the first three suspects arrested for attacks:

Thursday’s press release detailed charges against three individuals accused of engaging in these acts. One defendant, per the press release, was arrested after “throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon.” Another individual in Charleston, South Carolina, wrote what the release described as “profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.” The third individual was arrested in Loveland, Colorado and like the others, according to reports, tried to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails. A report associated with the arrest in Loveland indicated that the words “Nazi cars” were written on the building.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.