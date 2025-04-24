Drive-By Pooping: Ohio Woman Faces Arrest for Allegedly Pelting Tesla with Dog Feces from Moving Car

An Ohio woman is facing littering and criminal mischief charges after allegedly throwing dog feces onto a Tesla Cybertruck from her moving vehicle in a Costco parking lot in a Cleveland-area suburb. The woman’s dog temporarily escaped from her vehicle during the attack, according to video recorded by the Cybertruck.

The suspect was identified and a warrant has been issued for her arrest after she was caught on camera throwing dog excrement onto a Tesla vehicle in a Costco parking lot in Mayfield Heights — a suburb about ten miles east of Cleveland — a police blotter revealed, according to a report by Cleveland.com.

Video from inside the Cybertruck reportedly showed the woman throwing a bag of dog feces at the Tesla vehicle from her passing car.

After the dog waste hit the Tesla and fell off, the suspect can then be seen driving back to the vehicle, picking up the bag of excrement, and throwing it onto the Cybertruck. A dog was also reportedly seen emerging from the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the second Tesla attack.

The woman who was driving the Tesla rental car said the incident occurred while she was shopping inside the Mayfield Heights Costco store on April 14.

While the identity of the suspect has not yet been made publicly available, police have reportedly identified the alleged assailant as a Concord Township woman. A warrant has been issued for her arrest and she is currently facing littering and criminal mischief charges.

Notably, the Mayfield Heights attack follows a slew of similar Tesla-related assaults transpiring across the country in the wake of Elon Musk’s support for President Donald Trump and his work leading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — tasked with finding and cutting wasteful government spending.

Moreover, the Ohio woman will not be the first alleged Tesla attacker to face consequences for her actions.

On Saturday, Brooklyn woman Natasha Cohen — a family therapist who blames Musk for her own actions — was arrested on hate crime charges after being accused of leaving a brick adorned with a swastika and the word “Nazi” on a Tesla vehicle.

Earlier this month, Kansas man Johnathan F. Erhart was charged with one count of criminal damage to property after allegedly causing an estimated $17,000 in damage to a family’s Tesla while they were dining at a Wichita restaurant. The family that owns the electric vehicle says they purchased the Tesla as the best option for their 18-year-old disabled daughter.

Last month, Florida woman Yamaris Marrero was arrested and charged with felony vandalism after allegedly attacking a Tesla with a “large wad” of chewing gum that caused nearly $3,000 in damage to the electric vehicle. The attack was also captured by the EV’s built-in cameras.

