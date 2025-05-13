Apple Has Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Siri Eavesdropped on Users – Here’s How to File Your Claim

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that its Siri voice assistant eavesdropped on private conversations and shared them with third-party businesses for targeted advertising. You can file a claim in the settlement regardless of if you’ve already been identified as a claimant.

CBS News reports that tech giant Apple has reached a $95 million settlement in a 2021 lawsuit that accused the company’s Siri voice assistant of listening to private or confidential conversations without user consent. The settlement, which was agreed upon earlier this year, is now open for consumers to file claims and potentially receive compensation.

The lawsuit, initially filed by California resident Fumiko Lopez and other consumers, claimed that Siri, which is available on various Apple devices such as iPhones, MacBooks, and AppleTVs, eavesdropped on private discussions. These conversations were then allegedly shared with third-party businesses, including restaurants and clothing brands, which used the information to target Lopez and other consumers with personalized advertisements in Apple search and the Safari web browser.

While Apple denies any wrongdoing or unlawful behavior, the company has agreed to the substantial settlement to resolve the matter. The settlement website clearly states, “Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful.”

Consumers who owned Siri-enabled Apple devices between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, and experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication are eligible to file a claim. The eligible devices include iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, iPod touches, and Apple TVs.

The amount that each claimant may receive depends on the number of people who file claims, but there is a cap of $20 per Siri-enabled device. This means that a consumer who owns multiple Apple devices, such as an iPhone, a MacBook, and an Apple Watch, could potentially receive multiple payments. The maximum payout per person is limited to $100, which covers claims for up to five Siri-enabled devices.

How to file your claim

Consumers who received an email or postcard notification about the settlement can use their provided claim ID number and confirmation code to submit their claim on the settlement website by July 2, 2025.

Those who did not receive a notification but believe they qualify can still file a new claim by providing their personal information and proof of purchase for the eligible Apple devices.

The settlement’s final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, but potential appeals could delay the payout process. Claimants will have the option to receive their settlement payment via physical check, e-check, or direct deposit.

Read more at CBS News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.