Elon Musk Fires Back at ‘Huge Liar’ Bill Gates: ‘I Wouldn’t Want that Guy to Babysit My Kid’

In a scathing attack, Tesla CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, bringing up his ties to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Musk was responding to Gates’ attack over cuts to USAID led by the SpaceX owner’s DOGE.

Mediaite reports that the feud between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates escalated to new heights on Tuesday, with Musk delivering a blistering critique of Gates during an appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum. Speaking via satellite with BBC journalist Mishal Husain, the Tesla boss did not mince words when responding to recent criticisms leveled at him by Gates.

The contention between the two moguls stems from Gates’ comments in a CNN interview, where he blasted Musk’s gutting of USAID, claiming it would lead to “millions of deaths.” Musk fired back, calling Gates a “huge liar” and stating, “That’s terrible.”

However, Musk didn’t stop there. He proceeded to take a personal shot at the Microsoft co-founder, referencing Gates’ controversial association with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children given that he was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein?” Musk questioned, adding, “I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid, I can tell you that.”

The scathing remarks from Musk are the latest development in an increasingly bitter public rivalry between the two tech titans. Previously, the Microsoft billionaire had criticized Musk in a discussion with the Financial Times, painting a grim picture of “the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children.” Gates also described Musk’s support of conservative politicians in America and sovereigntist parties in Europe as “insane shit.”

This high-profile feud has been brewing for some time, with Musk calling for “more scrutiny” of the Gates Foundation, the philanthropic organization established by Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, back in July of last year.

Read more at Mediaite here.

