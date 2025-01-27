Creepy Bill Gates Lashes Out at Elon Musk for Promoting ‘Insane Sh*t’

Bill Gates has openly criticized fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk for his involvement in promoting conservative politics in the United States and sovereigntist parties in Europe. Gates castigated Musk for the “insane shit” he dares to support in direct opposition to Gates’ extreme globalist agenda.

In an interview with the Times of London, Bill Gates the co-founder of Microsoft, a corporate sex pest, and an extreme leftist, expressed his concerns about Elon Musk’s influence on politics in various nations. Gates called Musk’s actions “insane shit,” emphasizing the need for countries to adopt safeguards to prevent wealthy foreigners from interfering in their elections.

“It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries,” Gates told the newspaper. “I think in the US foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections.” Notably, Gates has never criticized the actions of leftist billionaire George Soros in distorting elections in America.

Musk, who has become a part of President Donald Trump’s inner circle and has reportedly spent over $250 million on his campaign, has been vocal about his political views in other countries as well. He has criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the center-left Labour Party while offering advice to the right-wing Reform UK party, suggesting they replace leader Nigel Farage.

Furthermore, Musk recently addressed Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party remotely, encouraging them to “take pride in Germany” and not feel guilty for the actions of their ancestors. Gates dismissed Musk’s actions as “populist stirring” and expressed his disapproval, stating, “You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough… I mean, this is insane shit. You are for the AfD [in Germany].”

During the interview, Gates also shared details about a three-hour dinner he had with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month. He described the conversation as “quite engaging,” noting that Trump listened attentively as Gates discussed topics such as HIV, the need for continued generosity, innovation in finding a cure, polio, energy, and nuclear power. Gates mentioned that Trump “wasn’t dismissive” during their discussion, characterizing the encounter as “pretty constructive.”

