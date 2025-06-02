New Jersey Is Ripping Out 64 Tesla EV Chargers from Turnpike

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has decided to part ways with Elon Musk’s Tesla, ordering 64 Superchargers to be removed from the highway connecting northern and southern New Jersey. The state is replacing Tesla charging stations with universal EV chargers from another vendor.

NJ.com reports that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) has chosen to use a sole third-party provider for its EV charging stations, resulting in the removal of 64 Tesla Superchargers from the New Jersey Turnpike. The decision comes as the NJTA opts not to renew its contract with Tesla, instead transitioning to Universal Open Access EV chargers provided by Applegreen Electric.

Tesla, in a statement released on social media, revealed that it had been preparing for this potential outcome for three years by building 116 stalls off the New Jersey Turnpike to ensure uninterrupted service for its customers. The company expressed its willingness to invest in New Jersey Turnpike sites if the NJTA or Gov. Phil Murphy (D) reverse the decision.

The transition to Applegreen Electric’s universal chargers, compatible with all makes and models of electric vehicles, will begin on June 6 at six service areas along the Turnpike: Vince Lombardi, Woodrow Wilson, Richard Stockton, James Fenimore Cooper, Joyce Kilmer, and Walt Whitman. The NJTA is working with Applegreen to bring the universal chargers online at three additional locations, with the Molly Pitcher Service Area expected to be operational in July, followed by the Clara Barton and John Fenwick Service Areas in the fall.

Tesla, in its statement, highlighted the setback this decision poses for New Jersey’s electric vehicle adoption goals, which aim for 100 percent Zero-Emission New Car Sales by 2035. The company emphasized that removing critical charging infrastructure from the Turnpike eliminates access to the what it claims is the most reliable, least congested, and cost-effective charging option for EV users.

Read more at NJ.com here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.