Odd Timing: Tesla Heavily Discounts Floundering Cybertruck on Same Day Elon Musk Attacks Trump

Elon Musk’s Tesla has announced its biggest discount yet on the Cybertruck electric pickup truck, which it now offers zero percent financing on. The announcement was coincidentally timed for the same day that Elon Musk betrayed President Donald Trump.

Electrek reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck was once hotly anticipated by the car market, but has hit a major roadblock in sales, with the company now resorting to unprecedented discounts to stimulate demand. The EV giant has announced that it is offering interest-free loans on the Cybertruck until the end of June, effectively slashing prices by around $10,000 in a bid to clear out unsold inventory.

The Thursday announcement is especially striking because of its timing — the offer came on the same day that Elon Musk publicly lashed out at President Donald Trump, claiming he won Trump the election and even claiming he is a pedophile, which Musk’s own Grok chatbot disputed. Notably, the Cybertruck is the only Tesla EV to find any market with conservatives as it was seen as a status symbol by young influencers. For example, streamer Adin Ross gifted Trump a Cybertruck in August 2024.

The Cybertruck initially garnered over 1 million reservations. However, the production version launched in 2023 at nearly double the promised price and with reduced range specifications, causing demand to plummet. Tesla had ambitiously planned for an annual production capacity of 250,000 to 500,000 Cybertrucks at its Gigafactory Texas, but ended up selling only 40,000 units in the first year. Sales have declined even further in 2025, with inventories piling up. Data indicates the company is selling about 25,000 Cybertrucks a year, far below its estimates.

To address the crisis, Tesla began slowing production earlier this year and offering steeper discounts on its vehicles. The latest zero percent APR financing offer applies to Cybertrucks ordered with the $8,000 Full Self-Driving (FSD) package. This move follows reports that Tesla has largely abandoned plans to deliver its Autopilot feature on the Cybertruck, pushing customers towards the more expensive FSD option.

As Tesla’s fortunes increasingly hinge on the success of its Full Self-Driving program, the progress made by rivals in developing robotaxi technology threatens to erode any remaining advantage. The Cybertruck’s failure to gain traction in the market, coupled with underutilized production capacity at its factories, paints a grim picture for the erstwhile EV pioneer.

Read more at Electrek here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.