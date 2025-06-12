Americans Are Rushing to Delete Their DNA Profile from 23andMe – Here’s How to Do It

Nearly 2 million 23andMe customers representing 15 percent of the company’s database, have asked the genetic testing company to delete their data in the wake of its bankruptcy and pending sale to Regeneron. Breitbart News has included the steps to remove yourself or your loved one from the company’s database as well.

TechCrunch reports that 23andMe interim CEO Joseph Selsavage revealed in a House Oversight Committee hearing this week that 15 percent of 23andMe’s customer base, amounting to 1.9 million people, have requested the deletion of their genetic data from the company’s servers since it filed for bankruptcy protection in March. The revelation comes as the genetic testing giant faces scrutiny over the fate of its vast trove of sensitive customer data following its bankruptcy auction.

In May, pharmaceutical company Regeneron emerged as the winning bidder, offering $256 million for 23andMe and its valuable banks of customer DNA and genetic information. Regeneron has stated its intention to utilize the acquired data to aid in drug discovery efforts, while pledging to uphold 23andMe’s existing privacy practices. The sale is pending approval from a federal bankruptcy court, with a decision expected later this month.

The bankruptcy filing and subsequent auction have raised concerns among customers and privacy advocates about the potential misuse or unauthorized transfer of the genetic data of 23andMe’s 15 million users. In response, a significant number of customers have taken steps to have their data removed from the company’s databases.

Adding to the company’s woes, a coalition of over two dozen states, including Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania, has filed a lawsuit challenging the sale of 23andMe’s customer data. The states contend that the company cannot legally sell the private information of its users without obtaining their explicit consent.

If you have used the popular 23andMe genetic testing service and wish to have your data deleted, here’s a quick guide:

Navigate to the Settings section of your profile on the 23andMe website.

section of your profile on the 23andMe website. Scroll down to the selection labeled 23andMe Data .

. Click the View option and scroll to the Delete Data section.

option and scroll to the section. Select the Permanently Delete Data button.

23andMe will then send you an email with a link to confirm that you want to delete your data and offer you a chance to download a copy of it. However, the firm’s privacy policy states that the company and its labs “will retain your Genetic Information, date of birth, and sex as required for compliance with applicable legal obligations.”

