Elon Musk’s Starlink Suffers Widespread Network Outage, SpaceX Blames Software Failure

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, suffered a massive network outage affecting subscribers worldwide on Thursday. SpaceX blamed the outage on the failure of “key internal software services that operate the core network.”

Bloomberg reports that in a statement posted on X, SpaceX, the private space company owned Elon Musk, acknowledged that its Starlink satellite internet network experienced a widespread outage. The service disruption began between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. eastern time, according to data from Downdetector, a third-party website that tracks outages.

Starlink, which boasts a constellation of approximately 8,000 satellites orbiting the Earth, is designed to provide high-speed broadband internet to millions of subscribers globally. The service has gained popularity in recent years, particularly in remote areas where traditional internet infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

While SpaceX did not provide specific details regarding the extent of the outage or the exact number of affected subscribers, the company assured customers that it is actively working to resolve the issue. In a follow-up post on X, Elon Musk personally addressed the situation, stating, “Service will be restored shortly, and Starlink will ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX VP of Starlink, later posted that the outage lasted about 2.5 hours, and blamed the outage on software services that run the company’s network.

This is not the first time Starlink has encountered service disruptions. The space-based internet provider previously suffered outages in May 2024 and August 2021, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a reliable satellite network.

SpaceX, known for its reusable Falcon rockets and ambitious plans to colonize Mars, has made significant strides in the space industry. In addition to Starlink, the company regularly carries people and cargo to space, collaborating with NASA and other international space agencies.

Breitbart News reported earlier this week that the Trump Administration is seeking other space companies to participate in the Golden Dome missile defense project, potentially diminishing the role SpaceX plays in the project:

The administration is reaching out to new players, including Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which has launched just 78 of its planned 3,000 low-earth orbit satellites. The Pentagon’s interest in integrating commercial tech firms like Kuiper into national defense infrastructure signals a willingness to look beyond traditional defense contractors. While SpaceX remains a frontrunner due to its unmatched launch capabilities and experience, its share of the program could diminish. The Pentagon is also engaging with new entrants such as rocket companies Stoke Space and Rocket Lab, which are gaining traction and will be able to bid on individual launches as Golden Dome matures.

