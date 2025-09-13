Sony’s Sucker Punch Fires Senior Artist over Vile Comments on Charlie Kirk Assassination

Sony’s Sucker Punch Productions, the developer of popular video games including Ghost of Tsushima, has fired seniors character artist Drew Harrison after she made social media posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Drew Harrison took to leftist echo chamber Bluesky shortly after news broke of Kirk’s assassination, posting a message that expressed hope that “the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.” The post is a sick reference to Super Mario Brothers, teaming up Kirk’s assassin with leftist darling Luigi Mangione. The post quickly drew criticism from other users on the platform and on X, many of whom reported Harrison’s comments to her employer.

In a follow-up post, Harrison addressed those who had reported her, stating that they should be focusing their efforts on emailing their representatives to demand gun control legislation. She went on to say that if “standing up against fascism” cost her the “dream job” she had held for a decade, she would “do it again 100x stronger.”

Sucker Punch, which is working on the hotly anticipated game Ghost of Yotei, quickly became a target of conservatives on X demanding action.

Leftist gaming blog Kotaku reports that Harrison has been fired for her comments, with a Sony spokesperson telling the blog, “Drew Harrison is no longer an employee of Sucker Punch Productions.” Harrison’s LinkedIn profile has since been updated to indicate that she is no longer employed by the studio.

Breitbart News reported today that gaming platform Roblox, popular with kids and teens, has removed more than 100 custom game modes based on the assassination of Kirk:

The company’s swift response followed a call to action from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who took to social media on Thursday to express her concerns about a Roblox game that referenced the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Luna, who previously worked as Kirk’s director of Hispanic engagement at Turning Point USA, urged Apple to remove Roblox from its app store if the content was not immediately pulled. Within an hour of her post, Luna reported “full cooperation” from Roblox and other social media platforms she had contacted regarding the violent content.

Breitbart will continue to report on the fallout of the Kirk assassination in the gaming space.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.