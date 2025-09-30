Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger Tells Tucker Carlson that the Site Blacklists Breitbart News

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger told Tucker Carlson during Monday’s episode of The Tucker Carlson Show that anyone can easily look up a list of Wikipedia’s blacklisted sources. Breitbart News features prominently on the list of media outlets that users are forbidden from citing when editing articles on the leftist “encyclopedia.”

Sanger told Carlson that Wikipedia’s “fully approved sources” include “the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, The Nation, Mother Jones, [and] GLAAD.”

Watch Below:

“These are all fully greenlit,” Sanger continued, adding, “The blacklisted sources are Breitbart, Daily Caller, Epoch Times, Fox News, New York Post, [and] The Federalist. So, you can’t use those as sources on Wikipedia.”

The internet project developer told Carlson that anyone can “just type in ‘perennial sources Wikipedia’ into any search engine, and the first result will be this page.”

Carlson, who then looked up the greenlit and blacklisted sources during the interview, noted that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “gets a green light.”

“Only for some,” Sanger replied. “If you’re reporting about the Arab-[Israeli conflict], you may not cite them. You can’t find the Jewish perspective on the war so easily anymore on Wikipedia.”

“There’s a serious academic encyclopedia of Christianity that is not allowed on Wikipedia,” he added. “I was surprised to find that.”

Carlson asked, “And we don’t know who made this decision?” to which Sanger replied, Mr. X is the name of his account.”

“Why does no one talk about this?” Carlson inquired, to which the Wikipedia co-founder answered, “I don’t know why people aren’t talking about it. It’s obviously huge news.”

Sanger added, “I think it’s simply embarrassing for the left, and, so the left aren’t going to report about it — and the right has been reporting about it.” Sanger in part is referring to Breitbart News’ coverage of Wikipedia, which ranges from the blacklisting of Breitbart from use as a “reliable source” in 2018 to the smearing of Charlie Kirk by Wikipedia editors this month.

“Larry Sanger built Wikipedia as an unbiased repository of the world’s knowledge, and then stood helplessly by as activists and intel agencies turned it into the most comprehensive propaganda op in human history. There’s nothing more corrupt,” Carlson wrote in the caption of his interview posted to X.

Watch the full interview below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.