Report: Army Contractor Claims Responsibility for 2024’s Mystery Drone Scare

A private company at a high-profile Army conference demonstrated a unique aircraft and allegedly took credit for the mystery drone panic that gripped New Jersey and much of the East Coast in 2024, according to a source.

The New York Post reports that a private contractor at the Army’s UAS and Launched Effects Summit at Fort Rucker has claimed responsibility for the widespread mystery drone scare that swept across New Jersey in November 2024. During a live demonstration at the summit, the unnamed company showcased an aerial craft with an unconventional appearance and unorthodox flight movements, leaving attendees in awe.

According to a source who attended the event, an employee of the contractor approached a small group after the demonstration and stated, “You remember that big UFO scare in New Jersey last year? Well, that was us.” The employee further revealed that the company was testing their capabilities over the Garden State in November 2024 and was not obligated to disclose their activities to the public due to a private government contract.

The roughly 20-foot, four-winged aircraft displayed at the summit was captured in video footage provided to the Post. The craft was seen effortlessly navigating through the skies just above the tree line, capturing the attention of numerous soldiers on the ground. The military veteran and drone expert who witnessed the demonstration described the aircraft as having an “uncanny valley feeling” and noted that it seemed to disappear when turning, potentially explaining the reports of UFO sightings in New Jersey.

The mystery drone scare in New Jersey began on November 13, 2024, over the Army base Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County and continued throughout the state until early December. In January, President Trump’s FAA announced that many of the reported mystery drone sightings were attributed to hobbyists, recreational pilots, and private individuals. However, the revelation at the Army summit sheds new light on the true nature of at least some of these sightings.

The Army declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Read more at the New York Post here.

