Chicago School Principal Describes Teacher Who Allegedly Mocked Charlie Kirk Assassination as a Victim

The principal of Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago, Illinois, painted a teacher accused of mocking the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk as a victim in a letter sent to the community.

In a letter sent to the larger school community, and obtained by New York Post, Nathan Hale Elementary School Principal Dawn Iles-Gomez bemoaned “threats” made against the teacher, but reportedly made no mention of what the educator had done, nor of any discipline she has received.

“We were recently made aware of social media posts with language that resemble a potential threat to a staff member,” Iles-Gomez’s letter reads.

“We take all potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security have been notified, and CPD is currently investigating this situation further,” the principal continued.

Iles-Gomez added that “additional safety support” would be provided by the Chicago Police Department (CPD) at the start and end of the school day “out of an abundance of caution.”

The woman in question — alleged to be Nathan Hale Elementary School teacher Lucy Martinez — went viral after she was filmed repeatedly placing her index finger and thumb to her neck in what appeared to be the miming of a gun being fired, while seemingly mouthing the word “bang” at a “No Kings” protest over the weekend.

Watch Below:

Additional footage that appears to be taken from behind the protestor while she was making her ghoulish gesture shows a truck driving by with a flag the read, “Hero — 1993-2025 — Charlie Kirk” hanging from it.

Watch Below:

While unverified claims that Martinez was fired have circulated online, the principal’s note suggests the teacher is still employed at the school.

“Translation: the principal agrees with hatefully celebrating murder,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in of Iles-Gomez’s letter in a Wednesday X post, adding, “Tragically, the Left continues to embrace political violence.”

“Her fat ass needs to be fired,” Megyn Kelly declared on her Sirius XM show this week.

“A parent from Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago, where Lucy Martinez remains employed, just forwarded this email to us from the school Principal Iles-Gomez,” Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet said in a Tuesday X post.

“This parent is LIVID that the school is making Martinez out to be a victim without even acknowledging her vile behavior,” Kolvet added.

“It’s simple Nathan Hale and Principal Iles-Gomez: Fire Lucy Martinez for mocking Charlie’s murder, and the attention will subside,” Kolvet advised, adding, “We will cheer you on! She failed life’s pop quiz and has no business being around children.”

Nathan Hale Elementary School did not respond to Breitbart News’ requests for comment.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.