YouTube Embraces AI, Offers Voluntary Buyouts to U.S. Employees

Google’s YouTube is restructuring its products team in a major shift towards AI, offering voluntary buyout packages with severance to its U.S.-based employees.

CNBC reports that YouTube, Google’s online video platform that has been a staple of the internet since its launch in 2005, is undergoing a significant staffing shakeup as the company pivots to focus on AI. According to an internal memo from YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, the company is restructuring its products team for the first time in a decade, a move that comes as parent company Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has urged staff to embrace AI for increased productivity.

As part of the restructuring process, YouTube is offering its U.S.-based employees voluntary buyout packages that include severance pay. This decision follows a growing trend among tech giants, such as Amazon, which recently announced layoffs of 14,000 employees as the company also embraces AI.

A YouTube spokesperson stated, “Looking to the future, the next frontier for YouTube is AI,” claiming that no roles are being eliminated with the restructure, despite buyouts being offered to staff. Instead, the company aims to reorganize its teams to better align with its AI-driven future.

The move towards AI is not unique to YouTube and Amazon. Many tech companies are recognizing the transformative potential of this technology, with some even calling it the most significant advancement since the advent of the internet. However, this shift has also raised concerns about the impact on the workforce, as evidenced by the layoffs and restructuring at various tech giants.

In a memo shared publicly, Beth Galetti, SVP of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said, “The world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”

