Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: ‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race’

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, has cautioned that China is poised to outpace the United States in the race for artificial intelligence supremacy, citing lower energy costs and more relaxed regulations as key factors.

The Financial Times reports that in a stark warning from the head of the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has asserted that China is set to emerge victorious in the global competition for AI dominance. Speaking at the Financial Times’ Future of AI Summit, Huang highlighted the contrasting approaches taken by the two superpowers, with China benefiting from lower energy costs and a more flexible regulatory environment. Huang’s comments were unambiguous — the Times quotes him as saying, “China is going to win the AI race.”

Huang’s comments come amidst ongoing tensions between the US and China over advanced technology, particularly in the semiconductor industry. The Trump administration recently maintained a ban on Nvidia selling its most advanced chips to Beijing, despite a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Breitbart News previously reported on Huang, a noted China dove, praising the communist dictatorship during a visit this summer:

Huang’s praise for Chinese AI contributions came as part of a charm offensive during the opening of the conference on Wednesday. He described China’s open-source AI models as “a catalyst for global progress, giving every country and industry a chance to join the AI revolution.” Huang specifically mentioned DeepSeek, Alibaba, Tencent, MiniMax, and Baidu Ernie Bot as “world-class” examples of Chinese AI development.

The Nvidia chief pointed to the “cynicism” prevalent in the west, including in America and UK, as a significant hindrance to AI progress. He emphasized the need for greater optimism and contrasted the U.S. approach of potentially introducing “50 new regulations” with China’s energy subsidies, which make it more affordable for local tech companies to operate Chinese alternatives to Nvidia’s AI chips.

Huang has previously cautioned that the latest American AI models are not significantly ahead of their Chinese counterparts, urging the U.S. government to open up the market to its chips to maintain the rest of the world’s dependence on its technology. However, following his meeting with Xi, Trump reiterated his stance on restricting access to Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell chips, stating that the most advanced technology would be reserved for the United States.

After facing backlash to his China comments, Huang began backpedaling by issuing a statement on X. After telling the FT that “China is going to win the AI Race,” now the company says “It’s vital America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide.”

