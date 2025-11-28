Elon’s Asia Problem: Tesla Sales in China Hit Three-Year Low

Tesla’s sales in China dropped to a three-year low in October, raising concerns that Elon Musk’s EV giant could face its first full-year sales decline in the communist country.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing mounting challenges in the Chinese market as local rivals gain ground and a slowing economy dampens consumer demand. In October, Tesla’s sales in China plummeted to a mere 26,006 units, marking the company’s lowest sales figures in the country in three years. This sharp decline has raised concerns that Tesla could experience its first full-year sales decline in China, a market that has been crucial to the company’s global success.

The intense competition from Chinese automakers has played a significant role in Tesla’s recent struggles. Local rivals such as NIO, Li Auto, and Xiaomi have been aggressively targeting Tesla’s market share, offering competitive pricing and innovative features. Michael Dunne, CEO of Dunne Insights and auto analyst, described the situation, stating, “Tesla is getting surrounded by a swarm of Chinese automakers — from above, below, left and right. Like a swarm of drones, each is taking some sales from the company with a target on its back.”

Xiaomi, a newcomer to the electric vehicle market, has emerged as a formidable competitor in the upper echelon of the Chinese EV market. Despite recent accidents that raised safety concerns, Xiaomi’s YU7 sports utility vehicle and SU7 sedan have been posting record sales. In the third quarter, Xiaomi sold nearly 109,000 cars, compared to Tesla’s 170,000, and the company’s EV unit turned a profit for the first time.

Another Chinese EV startup, Leapmotor, has been pressuring Tesla with its competitively priced offerings. Founded in 2015, Leapmotor has only recently begun to outperform its local peers in terms of sales and stock price. Analysts attribute the company’s success to its in-house production, which helps keep costs down. Leapmotor’s C10 mid-sized SUV, for example, is priced at roughly half the cost of a Tesla Model Y.

The Geely Geome Xingyuan, a budget-friendly hatchback, has been leading EV sales in China this year. Although not a direct competitor to Tesla, the Geome Xingyuan’s success highlights the growing trend of traditional automakers making inroads in the EV market. This trend has also turned Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, into a notable Tesla rival through its partnerships with established carmakers like Seres, Chery, and Beijing Auto.

Despite the fierce competition, Tesla’s Model Y continues to hold its ground, ranking sixth in the overall Chinese market. At Tesla’s annual general meeting, CEO Elon Musk expressed optimism about the company’s future in China, stating that he expected Chinese authorities to approve Tesla’s “Full-Self Driving” software in early 2026. However, analysts maintain that Tesla needs to refresh its models to keep pace with its local rivals.

Tu Le, founder of consultancy firm Sino Auto Insights, sees 2026 as a “pivotal year” for Tesla in China. He noted, “Reality is catching up to Tesla in China. Tesla has done an admirable job via price cuts, non-price-cut price cuts and other tricks to maintain sales of almost five and four-year-old cars versus some of the world’s most advanced EVs. But not keeping up with the Xiaomi’s, BYD’s and XPeng’s seems to be finally starting to show itself in its monthly sales.”

