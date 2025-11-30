Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney: AI Gold Rush Is Causing RAM Prices to Skyrocket for Consumers

The massive growth in AI data centers is causing the price of RAM to skyrocket, a significant issues for consumers wanting powerful computers for everything from video editing and programming to high-end gaming. According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, this problem is here to stay for several years.

Tom’s Hardware reports that in a recent tweet, Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, known for the megapopular game Fortnite, expressed his concerns about the ongoing RAM pricing crisis and its long-term impact on high-end PC gaming. Sweeney’s comments came in response to a post highlighting the shocking price increase of a Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 RAM kit on Amazon, which jumped from $260 in mid-October to $498 just a month later, despite the ongoing Black Friday deals.

Sweeney stated, “RAM price increases will be a real problem for high-end gaming for several years.” This worrying prediction suggests that PC enthusiasts, power users, and gamers looking to build or upgrade their systems may face significant challenges in the near future. The prolonged nature of this issue could force many to postpone their plans or settle for less powerful configurations.

The root cause of the RAM price surge, according to Sweeney, is the diversion of leading-edge DRAM capacity by factories to meet the growing demands of AI data centers. These data centers are willing to pay much higher prices for DRAM compared to consumer device makers, leading to a shift in production priorities for manufacturers.

While it may be tempting to point fingers at consumer-facing companies like Amazon or Crucial for the price hikes, Sweeney’s statement focuses on the underlying economic factors driving this trend. DRAM makers are simply responding to market demands and shifting their production to more profitable lines, taking advantage of the current boom in AI-related industries.

The impact of the AI server building frenzy extends beyond the DRAM market, affecting other crucial components such as SSDs, HDDs, and even high-capacity microSD cards. This has led to a scarcity of bargains for consumers, with prices remaining high despite traditional sales events like Black Friday.

Read more at Tom’s Hardware here.

