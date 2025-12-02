Sam Altman Declares ‘Code Red’ for OpenAI as Google Threatens to Overtake AI Race

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman told employees Monday that the company is declaring a “code red” effort to improve the quality of ChatGPT and delaying other products as a result, according to an internal memo viewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has declared a “code red” within the company. According to an internal memo obtained by the Journal, Altman emphasized the need to enhance ChatGPT’s user experience, including personalization features, speed, reliability, and its ability to handle a broader range of queries. This companywide directive comes as rivals, particularly Google, have made significant strides in narrowing the gap with OpenAI’s leading position in the AI market.

Google’s release of its improved Gemini AI model last month, which outperformed OpenAI on industry benchmarks and led to a surge in the search giant’s stock price, has been a key factor in OpenAI’s heightened sense of urgency. The growing popularity of Google’s image generator, Nano Banana, has also contributed to the increasing pressure, with monthly active users jumping from 450 million in July to 650 million in October. Additionally, Anthropic has been gaining traction among business customers, further intensifying the competition.

As a result of this “code red” declaration, OpenAI will be postponing work on other initiatives, such as advertising, AI agents for health and shopping, and its personal assistant, Pulse. Altman encouraged temporary team transfers and announced daily calls for those tasked with improving ChatGPT. The company’s head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, stated on X that the focus is now on expanding the chatbot while making it more intuitive and personal.

OpenAI’s financial position presents another challenge, as the company relies on constant fundraising to sustain its operations, unlike its main competitors, such as Google, which can fund investments through their massive revenues. Moreover, OpenAI’s aggressive spending compared to its startup rival, Anthropic, means that the company will need to generate around $200 billion in revenue to achieve profitability by 2030, based on its own financial projections.

