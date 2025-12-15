Brown U. Shooting Victim Ella Cook Was ‘Devoted Christian,’ College Republicans VP

One of the victims who was fatally shot at Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday has been identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, a “devoted Christian” and vice president of the school’s College Republicans chapter.

“We are devastated to learn of the loss of our Brown College Republicans Vice President, Ella Cook,” College Republicans of America wrote in a Sunday X post. “Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her chapter and her fellow classmates.”

“Our prayers are with her family, our Brown CR’s, and the entirety of the campus as they heal from this tragedy,” the conservative student organization added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reposted College Republicans of America’s X post, stating, “There are no words. Thinking of her family and friends, especially her parents. God please bless them.”

Cook, who was from Birmingham, Alabama, was also a parishioner of Cathedral Church of the Advent, according to a report by WVTM 13 Birmingham.

“Many of you have heard about the tragedy which happened at Brown University, the shootings that took place, and a number of people who died,” a priest said during a service at Cathedral Church of the Advent on Sunday.

Watch Below:

“Sadly, tragically, one of those people is one of our parishioners, Ella Cook,” the church leader added, before referring to the Brown student as “an incredibly grounded, generous, and faithful bright light” who was “involved in our worship and our community.”

“She served here at church and the wider community,” the priest said, calling Cook “a tremendous and bright light at Brown University as well.”

Alabama Gov. Will Ainsworth (R) also released a statement, writing, “Ella Cook, a sophomore student from Birmingham, was killed in the shooting at Brown University on Saturday.”

“Ella was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama,” Ainsworth added. “A bright future was ended much too soon. Join me in lifting up her family in prayers of comfort.”

Cook was expecting to graduate Brown University in 2028, according to her LinkedIn page.

As Breitbart News reported, a Brown University professor said the attacker “yelled something,” then opened fire inside a campus engineering building on Saturday, killing two people and wounding nine others.

Another victim who was fatally shot during the attack was reportedly identified as Muhammad Aziz Umurzokov, from Uzbekistan in central Asia.

Umurzokov, who graduated in May from a high school in Midlothian, Virginia, reportedly had dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon, and was expecting to graduate Brown University in 2029, according to his LinkedIn page.

A man who had been detained as a person of interest in the shooting was set to be released on Sunday night. Brown University, meanwhile, has canceled its remaining fall semester classes, NBC News reported.

At the time of this writing, the suspect is still at large and a manhunt is underway while officials investigate with evidence that is being collected by multiple agencies. No additional details have been confirmed by authorities at this time.

