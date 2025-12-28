Exclusive: America First Legal Accuses Boston U. of Failing to Protect Student Targeted by ‘Credible Death Threats’ for Calling ICE

Legal advocacy group America First Legal (AFL) has accused Boston University of failing to protect a student who was targeted by “credible death threats” after he reported suspected violations of federal law to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“There is nothing unlawful about reporting suspected violations of federal law,” the AFL, which is now representing the student, said in a press release it provided exclusively to Breitbart News.

The legal group is now calling on BU to let the student transfer to one of the school’s other campuses for the remainder of his education, saying the university has acknowledged it cannot safely accommodate the student in Boston.

Last month, Boston University student Zac Segal found himself under attack after he reacted to a Boston.com article that reported nine illegal migrants being arrested by ICE agents.

In an X post, Segal said he had reported suspected violations of federal law to ICE, citing his concern for Americans having trouble finding work in today’s U.S. job market.

As a result, the student faced online harassment and threats, including from left-wing activists at the school, who hung posters smearing Segal as a “racist and fascist,” and declaring he has “no place” on campus, AFL said.

AFL added that Segal — whose address began circulating online after he was doxed by leftists — received multiple death threats, including one, which read, “If I ever see you I’m fucking killing you and leaving ur dead body on the sidewalk,” and another that promised, “We’re coming for you.”

“I’ll be waiting outside your little event tonight,” another threatening message to Segal — who is the president of BU’s College Republicans student group — stated.

Another threat read, “Here’s to hoping you’re the next to get Kirked,” in blatant reference to the September 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder and conservative icon Charlie Kirk, who was murdered while engaging in dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University.

After being made aware of the threats, BU’s Dean of Students, Jason Campbell-Foster, told Segal to refrain from attending classes in-person and suggested he arrange remote learning — a statement that implies the school cannot ensure the student’s safety, AFL says.

“Boston University must protect its students, not force them into hiding,” AFL Senior Counsel, Emily Percival said in its press release.

Therefore, AFL is calling on BU to “provide a reasonable accommodation for Segal” including allowing Segal to enroll in classes and complete his coursework at the school’s Washington, DC campus “at a cost that does not exceed his attendance at the Boston campus.”

The legal group further pointed out that rather than condemn threats made toward Segal, Boston University President Melissa Gilliam issued a statement critical of the student to media outlets.

In a statement to the Daily Free Press, Gilliam warned that focusing on differences such as “skin color” and “political views” risks “fostering division and pain,” and stressed the university’s need to “affirm the dignity and worth of all people.”

“Too often, we fail to see one another’s full humanity, overlooking the rich complexity and unique gifts each person brings,” Gilliam added.

In its Tuesday letter to the school, AFL said, “No University official has publicly condemned the threats against Segal, nor has the University announced concrete measures to ensure his safety.”

The legal group also noted that BU’s response “stands in sharp contrast with actions taken by similarly situated institutions,” citing Olivet Nazarene University, which “promptly offered academic accommodations” after a Turning Point USA student group leader received death threats.

“Olivet Nazarene’s president publicly condemned the threats — rather than the student — and administrators worked swiftly with law enforcement to identify the anonymous individual responsible,” AFL added.

In its letter, the legal group also maintained that, under Massachusetts state law, BU is required “to exercise reasonable care to prevent reasonably foreseeable injuries by third parties, whether those acts are accidental, negligent, or intentional.”

Moreover, AFL informed the school that “universities enter into enforceable contractual obligations when they make specific and definite commitments in handbooks, policy manuals, and other official materials,” before citing several of BU’s own stated commitments.

In a follow-up X post, Segal defended himself, saying, “I reported suspicious activity to law enforcement because that is what any American should do. My intention was simple: to protect my community and uphold the rule of law.”

“I love this country, and everything I did came from that place,” the student said. “There’s a difference between seeking opportunity and breaking the law to get it. Millions follow the legal process, and it isn’t fair to them or to American workers when the system is ignored.”

Segal added that the Department of Homeland Security “has since confirmed that all nine individuals arrested were in the United States illegally,” before pointing out that the U.S. “has roughly 5 to 7 million working-age American men who are unemployed.”

“I care deeply about America, American workers, and our future,” Segal asserted. “My only goal has ever been to keep this country strong and safe.”

AFL has instructed BU to respond to its letter by confirming the school will facilitate its recommended accommodations or, at the very least, propose sufficient alternative measures “to ensure Segal’s safety and his ability to continue his education without interruption.”

“Absent such a response, our client will consider all available legal options, including engagement with appropriate government authorities,” the legal group said.

Boston University did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on whether the school condemns threats made toward Segal or if the university has plans to implement safety measures rather than have the student attend his classes remotely.

