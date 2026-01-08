Harvard Dean Removed After Anti-White, Anti-Police Social Media Posts Resurfaced

Harvard University Dean Gregory Davis has been removed after his anti-white and anti-police social media posts resurfaced in a student-run news outlet.

In addition to anti-white and anti-police posts, Davis, the now-former resident dean of Dunster House, also advocated for looting and rioting, according to a report by the Harvard student-run outlet, Yard Report.

Davis was removed from his post effective immediately on Monday, a message circulated to Dunster House revealed, the student-run news outlet reported.

In a separate email to that came later, it was announced that Emilie Raymer — who served as interim dean while Davis was on leave last semester for reasons unrelated to the scandal — would continue taking over his role.

“We are writing to confirm that Gregory Davis is no longer serving as the Allston Burr Resident Dean of Dunster House, effective today,” the email, obtained by Fox News, read. “We thank Gregory for serving in this role and wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

“We look forward to seeing everyone again in the coming weeks,” the email added. “As always, we welcome hearing from you on any issues affecting the Dunster community.”

Davis’ social media posts in question were reportedly made between 2019 and 2024, mainly on X, but also seen on his Instagram account.

“It’s almost like whiteness is a self-destructive ideology that annihilates everyone around it. By design,” the now-former resident dean said in a 2019 X post.

During the George Floyd riots of 2020, Davis attacked police on X, writing, “You should ask your cop friends to resign since they’re racist and evil.”

“Something to keep in mind: rioting and looting are parts of democracy just like voting and marching. The people WILL be heard,” he added on X as rioters and looters took to major metropolitan areas nationwide.

That same year, as the Chinese coronavirus plagued the world, and around the time President Donald Trump had tested positive for the virus, Davis reportedly said on X that he didn’t blame those who wished Trump ill.

He then followed that up with a second post, captioned “But also, fuck that guy,” including a meme that read, “If he dies, he dies.”

Before accepting his role as resident dean of the Dunster House in 2024, Davis issued a Pride Month-related post on Instagram, which read, “Wishing everyone a great Pride. Remember to love each other and hate the police.”

After being confronted about his posts, Davis sent an email to Dunster House residents, writing, “Recently, some media organizations have inquired regarding comments that I made on my personal social media accounts prior to my start in the Resident Dean role.”

“These posts do not reflect my current thinking or beliefs,” Davis continued in his email, obtained by Fox News. “I deeply appreciate the responsibility inherent in the Resident Dean role and I value the trust that individuals have placed in me.”

“I regret if my statements have any negative impact on the Dunster community,” he added. “Since becoming the Allston Burr Resident Dean, I have worked hard to ensure that Dunster House is a welcoming, warm and supportive space for all of its members.”

“That continues to be the guiding force of my work today,” the message continued. “As events outside of Harvard have affected our House and me personally, my commitment to each of you, our students, has not wavered.”

“In my role, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work collaboratively with members of HUPD and other colleagues across campus,” Davis said. “I respect the work they do to support our community.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.