‘Wildest Party on Your Island?’ Email Drop Reveals Elon Musk Seeking Vacation with Jeffrey Epstein

Newly released documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files show that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk corresponded with the convicted sex offender in 2012 and 2013, discussing potential visits to Epstein’s private island, with Musk asking the disgraced financier “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

CNBC reports that the DOJ released millions of additional pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including emails that reveal correspondence between Elon Musk and the convicted sex offender. The communications, dated from 2012 to 2013, show discussions about potential visits by Musk to Epstein’s infamous private island.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of the extensive cache of materials, which includes more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in addition to the document pages. This release follows weeks of criticism directed at the DOJ for allegedly failing to comply with federal law passed in November that mandated all Epstein-related files be publicly released by December 19.

There have been multiple fake emails between Musk and Epstein posted to Musk’s X platform over the weekend. Breitbart News readers are advised to confirm images before accidentally reposting misinformation. The DOJ has a Epstein search tool that can be used to find the source of posts you see online.

The emails released Friday show Musk’s name with his email address redacted. In October 2012, Epstein invited Musk to his island, telling him, “you won’t suffer.” Musk begged off due to work commitments, but added that after reaching goals at multiple companies, he “could use a break.”

In November 2013, Epstein offered to send Musk a private helicopter to transport him to the island, asking “how many people will you be for the heli to island?” According to the documents, Musk responded that it would be just him and Riley. In the same exchange, Musk asked, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

A December 2013 email shows Musk again reaching out to Epstein, stating that he would be in the British Virgin Islands and St. Barts area over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and asking if there would be a good time to visit. Epstein responded by offering to send a helicopter, to which Musk replied, “Thanks.”

In a follow-up message on December 25, Musk indicated he could fly back early on January 3 and noted that he and Riley would be in St. Barts. He inquired whether they should head to the island the day before. It isn’t been confirmed if Musk ever actually visited the island, although Musk has denied it.

For years, Musk has downplayed his connection to Epstein and has denied ever visiting the island. In September, Musk posted on his social network X that “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.” In that same post, he criticized Sky News for mentioning him in conjunction with Epstein before naming Britain’s Prince Andrew, who had visited the island. The U.S. Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Musk in 2023 due to suspicion that Epstein “may have referred or attempted to refer” Musk as a client to JPMorgan Chase.

In June of 2025, in the midst of Musk’s giant meltdown aimed at Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, the tech tycoon used the Epstein files as a weapon against the President. “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote during what was described as a public dispute with the president. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Days later, Musk apologized for posts about Trump that he said “went too far.”

Musk responded to the Epstein email release by claiming his emails are being “misinterpreted.” He also once again denied ever traveling to the island.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.