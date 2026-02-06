Big Tech Loses *$1.35 Trillion* in Market Value as AI Skepticism Grows

Leading tech companies experienced a massive selloff over the last several weeks, with more than one trillion dollars erased from their combined market valuations as investors expressed concern over ballooning AI expenditures.

CNBC reports that the tech sector faced significant turbulence as six of the industry’s largest companies saw their stock prices decline sharply throughout the week ending Thursday. Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Meta, Amazon, and Google collectively lost $1.35 trillion in market capitalization, according to data compiled by FactSet. The dramatic selloff was triggered by investor anxiety surrounding the enormous capital expenditure commitments these companies have made to AI infrastructure.

The decline followed a series of earnings reports that revealed continued massive spending plans by these technology giants, often referred to as hyperscalers in the industry. Plans announced by Big Tech companies to invest $660 billion into artificial intelligence initiatives this year alone have raised eyebrows across the investment community. This figure exceeds the entire gross domestic product of several nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Israel, as reported by the Financial Times.

Amazon emerged as one of the companies announcing the most aggressive capital expenditure plans during this earnings season. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant revealed intentions to spend $200 billion, representing a 56 percent increase compared to the previous year. This figure surpassed market expectations and stands as the highest among the hyperscaler companies.

Amazon shares experienced particularly steep losses, falling eight percent in morning trading on Friday. Other big tech giants have taken similar or even larger hits. Microsoft shares fell about 10 percent after its earnings release last week, a $350 billion haircut in investor value.

The market reaction reflects a fundamental shift in investor sentiment toward artificial intelligence investments. While investors once suffered from “fear of missing out” or FOMO, now they expect big tech to demonstrate a pathway to profitability based on massive AI spending.

Investment professionals warn that the volatility may persist. Paul Markham, investment director at GAM Investments, told CNBC that shares of companies developing hardware for the AI infrastructure buildout will likely continue to experience fluctuations as sentiment contagion takes hold. “Questions over the extent of capex as a result of LLM build-outs, the eventual return on that, and the fear of eventual over-expansion of capacity will be persistent,” Markham explained, referring to large language model development.

The investment community now faces a critical juncture in evaluating these technology stocks. Michael Field, chief equity strategist at Morningstar, characterized the situation as increasingly binary. “Either a big pay off if these investments come good, or a huge waste of shareholder’s cash if it goes wrong,” Field said, referring to the substantial investments in the so-called Magnificent Seven companies.

Interestingly, Apple provided a contrasting narrative during this turbulent period. The company, which has faced pressure from Wall Street regarding its artificial intelligence strategy and has historically committed significantly less to capital expenditures compared to its Big Tech peers, saw its stock price jump seven percent since Monday. This increase followed strong quarterly results driven by what CEO Tim Cook described as “staggering” demand for the iPhone.

