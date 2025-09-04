First lady Melania Trump underscored the importance of managing Artificial Intelligence (AI) growth responsibly and urged tech leaders to support the Presidential AI Challenge on Thursday.

The first lady hosted a meeting of the White House Task Force on AI Education at the White House on Thursday, alongside Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, and other task force officials.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and Code.org President Cameron Wilson attended the event as “AI Education and Workforce Champion Representatives,” while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was also on hand, per the White House press pool.

The first lady predicted that AI would account for “the single largest growth category in our nation” over the Trump administration, and highlighted the possibility of AI becoming “known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America.”

“But, as leaders and parents, we must manage AI’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children–empowering, but with watchful guidance,” she said.

“Today…this room is filled with the brightest minds of our time. As such, I challenge you to focus on three strategic priorities of AI’s ecosystem so America can lead in shaping a new, magnificent world: Infrastructure and Energy, National Security, and, of course, Talent,” she said.

The first lady then called on industry leaders to support the Presidential AI Challenge, a national initiative aimed at inspiring educators and America’s youth to become AI innovators themselves.

“We must ensure America’s talent, our workforce, is prepared to sustain AI’s progress, and the Presidential AI Challenge is our first major step to galvanize America’s parents, educators, and students with this mission,” she emphasized.

“English is the new coding language for many, and with it, creativity will flow from every corner of America, sparking new industries, careers, and jobs,” she continued. “By supporting the Presidential AI Challenge, you are investing in our youth, America’s next era builders.”

The White House Task Force on AI Education came hours before President Donald Trump was set to dine with tech leaders in the recently renovated Rose Garden Thursday evening.

