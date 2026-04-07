‘NY Post Cast’ Host Caitlyn Becker: ‘Code Red’ Lays Out How to Prepare for AI Revolution

NY Post Cast host Caitlyn Becker says that Wynton Hall, Breitbart News social media director and author of the instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, has laid out how conservatives can prepare for the AI revolution in his book.

Becker said of CODE RED, “As you laid out there, we haven’t even scratched the surface of what AI is going to do in our lives, and as you just listed there, we’re talking work, we’re talking school, we’re talking romance, education, health care, it’s everywhere. You write about the need to prepare ourselves for it, but, not to oversimplify it, how on earth do we prepare for something we don’t even understand yet?”

Hall responded, “You buy a copy of my book.”

Hall continued, “I believe that AI is going to be the axis upon which all of this new policy matrix is going to spin. And, so, it’s exactly that it is a general purpose technology, a GPT. That’s different than ChatGPT, which stands for generative pretrained transformer.”

“It means that it is akin to electricity, right. It is system-wide societal change. Now, the the difference now, this time, is that electricity, I write about it in the book, I go through the history of it, took decades to wire America for electricity,” he said.

Hall said that the fact most Americans now have cell phones and computers that make AI adoption much quicker.

He said that he “wants to get people coached up” about AI because there is much national debate about the impact that AI adoption would have on employment.

Becker noted that Hall writes that there are many positive aspects of AI in CODE RED. Hall listed health care, medicine, and scientific discovery could be rapidly advanced by AI. The author added that AI could help find connections that human minds could not find through interpreting trillions of data points.

Hall also explained that entrepreneurs could be aided by AI to build businesses. “If you’re a young person, or any person, who has a dream and a fire in the belly, and a passion for your little idea, you’re going to be able to scale as a entrepreneur bigger and faster than ever before and for pennies on the dollar.”