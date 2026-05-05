Coinbase Lays Off 14% of Employees in AI Transformation

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has revealed plans to lay off about 14 percent of its workforce, with CEO Brian Armstrong citing market volatility and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence on company operations.

CNBC reports that the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase revealed plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 14 percent on Tuesday, with CEO Brian Armstrong citing market volatility and the accelerating impact of AI on company operations. The announcement comes just days before the company is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Following the news, Coinbase shares rose in premarket trading but are down about 3.5 percent in morning trading.

Armstrong disclosed the decision in a memo to employees, which he shared on social media platform X early Tuesday morning. He characterized the workforce reduction as essential for positioning the company for its next growth phase while navigating current challenges in the cryptocurrency market. According to Armstrong, the company faces two simultaneous pressures: a downturn in the crypto market and rapid changes in workplace operations driven by AI technology.

“We need to return to the speed and focus of our startup founding, with AI at our core,” Armstrong stated in his memo to employees. He explained that while cryptocurrency stands “on the verge of the next wave of adoption,” the business remains subject to significant quarterly volatility. “We’re currently in a down market and need to adjust our cost structure now so that we emerge from this period leaner, faster, and more efficient for our next phase of growth,” he wrote.

Regarding the role of AI in the decision, Armstrong emphasized the transforming nature of technology on team productivity and efficiency. “The pace of what’s possible with a small, focused team has changed dramatically, and it’s accelerating every day,” he said about AI. “We are adjusting early and deliberately to rebuild Coinbase to be lean, fast, and AI-native.”

The Coinbase announcement aligns with a broader trend across the technology industry, where companies are implementing workforce reductions while simultaneously increasing investments in artificial intelligence capabilities. Breitbart News previously reported that Jack Dorsey’s fintech company Block would lay off 40 percent of its staff, attributing the massive layoff to AI advancements.

Despite the workforce reduction, Armstrong made clear that Coinbase remains committed to the cryptocurrency sector. He expressed continued optimism about the future of digital assets, identifying stablecoins, tokenization, and prediction markets as key drivers of the upcoming wave of cryptocurrency adoption. His comments underscore a strategic focus on real-world utility and institutional adoption rather than speculative trading activity.

The cryptocurrency exchange industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Companies are shifting away from revenue models that previously relied heavily on speculation, token launches, and retail investor enthusiasm. Instead, exchanges are entering a more mature operational phase characterized by steadier revenue streams, increased regulatory compliance, and greater emphasis on institutional client adoption.

AI’s impact on every aspect of the American economy is already apparent within the tech industry. The spread of AI to companies of all industries and its impact on American workers is one of the primary themes of the instant bestseller by Breitbart News Social Media Director Wynton Hall, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised CODE RED as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls CODE RED “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.