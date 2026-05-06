Anthropic, the AI giant President Donald Trump has described as “leftwing nut jobs” has agreed to spend $200 billion with leftist giant Google over the next five years for cloud computing services.

The Information reports that woke AI startup Anthropic has agreed to spend $200 billion with Google Cloud over the next five years. The massive commitment was revealed by a person with knowledge of the matter and represents one of the largest cloud computing deals in the industry’s history.

The massive financial commitment indicates that Anthropic accounts for more than 40 percent of the revenue backlog that Google disclosed to investors last week, according to the report. This backlog represents contractual commitments from cloud customers that have yet to be fulfilled. Following the news, shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose approximately two percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

The agreement builds upon a deal that Anthropic signed in April with Google and the tech giant’s chip partner Broadcom. That arrangement involves multiple gigawatts of tensor processing unit capacity, which is expected to begin coming online starting in 2027. Tensor processing units are specialized chips designed to handle the intensive computational demands of artificial intelligence workloads.

Alphabet is also making a significant financial investment in Anthropic, committing up to $40 billion to the AI startup. This investment deepens the partnership between the two companies, even as they remain competitors in the global race to develop advanced AI technologies.

According to the Information, contracts involving Anthropic and OpenAI now account for more than half of the $2 trillion in backlogs at major cloud providers. These providers include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The massive scale of these commitments underscores the enormous computing resources required to develop and operate cutting-edge AI systems.

Breitbart News recently reported that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei traveled to the White House in hopes of resolving his rift with the Trump administration.

The instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, written by Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, serves as a blueprint for conservatives to create effective policies around AI not only for the nation, but also their family. This becomes even more crucial as newer and more powerful AI systems hit the market.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.