Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls RWD Cybertrucks Because Wheels Could Fall Off

Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling its entire fleet of rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck EVs due to faulty brake rotors that could potentially cause the wheels to fall off while the vehicle is in motion.

The Verge reports that Tesla has issued a recall for all RWD Cybertruck Long Range model EVs, citing a critical defect in the brake rotor system that could lead to wheel separation. The recall was first identified by MotorTrend and subsequently documented in a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website.

According to Tesla’s filing with the NHTSA, the defect stems from a problem with the brake rotor stud holes. The company stated that these holes “may crack and allow the stud to separate from the wheel hub.” This particular issue affects exclusively the $70,000 rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck models equipped with 18-inch steel wheels. The recall impacts less than 200 vehicles, an alarmingly low figure given that Musk has forecasted many thousands of Cybertruck sales each year.

Tesla provided a technical explanation of how the failure mechanism develops. “On affected vehicles, higher severity road perturbations and cornering may strain the stud hole in the wheel rotor, causing cracks to form,” the company explained. The automaker further warned that “If cracking propagates with continued use and strain, the wheel stud could eventually separate from the wheel hub.”

The EV giant has identified three warranty claims that may be connected to this brake rotor problem. However, Tesla emphasized that it is “not aware of any collisions, fatalities, or injuries” resulting from the defect.

This recall marks the eleventh time the Cybertruck has been subject to a safety recall since its introduction. Previous recalls have addressed a range of issues including problems with the vehicle’s accelerator pedal, exterior trim that could detach, inverter system, and even font size on the display screen.

Breitbart News reported last week that Tesla is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles to fix a dangerous flaw in the backup camera system that causes images to be delayed:

The affected vehicles span a wide range of model years. The recall includes the 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Model 3 variants, as well as 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Model Y vehicles. Additionally, Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021, 2022, and 2023 are also part of the recall. According to the NHTSA, all impacted vehicles feature hardware version 3, a component that Tesla discontinued production of in January 2024. The core issue involves the rearview camera display experiencing delays when drivers shift the vehicle into reverse gear, which significantly reduces driver visibility while backing up, which could lead to accidents as drivers relying on the backup camera believe they are clear of pedestrians or other cars.

Tesla has committed to resolving the issue at no cost to vehicle owners. The company will remove and replace the front and rear brake rotors, hubs, and lug nuts on all affected vehicles free of charge. Owners of the recalled Cybertrucks are expected to be notified and instructed to schedule service appointments to receive the necessary repairs.

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.