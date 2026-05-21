The White House has reported postponed President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order addressing AI and cybersecurity concerns planned for today that was to be attended by the leading lights of the artificial intelligence industry.

Axios reports that the White House has postponed Trump’s signing of an executive order on AI planned for this afternoon, with a wide range of tech CEOs invited to attend. No reason for the delay has been given, and a new signing date has not been shared publicly.

Business Standard previously reported that President Donald Trump was expected to sign an executive order on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as soon as today. The move comes as pressure mounts from segments of his political base to increase government oversight of new AI models, including systems like Anthropic’s Mythos.

The White House has been working to arrange a signing ceremony with AI company CEOs in attendance, a source familiar with the planning indicated. The executive order would establish a voluntary framework for AI developers to engage with the US government regarding the public release of covered models.

Under the proposed framework, developers would be asked to provide their models to the government 90 days before public release and grant pre-public access to critical infrastructure providers such as banks, according to one source. This approach appears to represent a middle ground among Trump supporters who have expressed divergent views on AI regulation.

Breitbart News reported this week that a coalition of more than 60 MAGA groups wrote an open letter to President Trump seeking AI regulation:

Significant signers of the letter include War Room host Steve Bannon and conservative anti-AI activists Amy Kremer and Brendan Steinhauser. The letter vocalizes the part of the MAGA coalition that has concerns about the burgeoning technology, as the White House has a light-touch stance to AI. The Trump administration has sought to advance AI through reducing regulations and fighting state-based regulations of AI. “This letter takes us next level,” Bannon told Axios. “The letter lays out [that] we must have mandatory testing and government approval.” The coalition letter was organized by Humans First, a conservative group that believes that “technology should serve humans first … not replace them.”

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Business Standard here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.