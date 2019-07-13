Nolte: Lack of Bigotry in America Forces Media to Invent ‘The Hoaxtroversy’

The “Hoaxtroversy” is our corrupt establishment media’s latest way to pretend bigotry is still a major problem in America. Which means that the media’s need to manufacture a hoaxtroversy (a controversy that proves to be a hoax) actually serves as yet one more slice of proof of just how little racism, sexism, and homophobia exists in this country.

What I mean is this…

If racism in America was anywhere as serious as the fake news media claims, would they have had to fabricate all these massive lies over the past few years? The media told us the Hispanic George Zimmerman was white. They hoaxed us with the KKKids from KKKovington High School, “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” and Duke lacrosse.

Each one of those phony hysterias blew up in the media’s lying face, so now they have changed tactics. Rather than invent massive national hoaxes to smear America and Americans as small-minded bigots, they have turned to the “Hoaxtroversy,” they have begun to fabricate meme-like controversies, and still they are forced to lie.

Some notable examples…

Remember how all those evil conservatives went crazy with rage over that high school video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Crazy (D-NY) dancing? Remember all those media stories, all those shrieking headlines, like this one from Reuters and this one from Newsweek…? It was all lies.

In reality, conservative reaction to the video ranged only from shrugs to Hey, even though she looks like she could eat an entire pizza in one bite, that video’s kind of cute.

In a world where tens of millions of Ocasio-Crazy critics are online, the media could not find even one legitimate Twitter account lathered up over the video, so they invented a “hoaxtroversy” and went ahead and claimed her critics were outraged even though no one was.

You see, the media wanted us to be so filled with hate towards Ocasio-Crazy that we would jump on absolutely anything to attack her with. That’s how they discredit us and our legitimate criticism of her: by portraying us as haters driven only by hate. But the only way they can make us look like haters is to straight up LIE.

Did you know America is so racist we flip out over a black actress being cast as a fictional creature?

Well, that is another media lie.

No one cares that Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, so the media were forced to pretend we did.

This is how demented the whole thing is…

Not only is Ariel a fictional character, she is also a mermaid and a freakin’ cartoon. But the media want us to believe that in a country where black actors have not only been assuming white roles, but ICONIC white roles for decades now (The Odd Couple, The Honeymooners, The Wizard of Oz, Hamilton, The Equalizer, Annie, The Karate Kid, Cinderella, Moneypenny, and James West), that we all collectively decided to bare our Klan souls over a stupid mermaid.

We didn’t, of course, but that didn’t stop fake news outlets like the Hollywood Reporter, the far-left Washington Post, BET, and others from fabricating a hoaxtroversy to claim we did.

Yep, there is so little actual racism in America, the media are forced to invent horseshit like this.

And now we come to my favorite hoaxtroversy, one invented by the Hollywood suck-ups at Variety to rescue a director who is obviously terrified that his awful-looking Terminator reboot’s gonna flop like the last two reboots flopped.

Sorry, this trailer is garbage, and it has nothing to do with the vagina count:

This particular hoaxtroversy is about blaming the potential failure of Terminator: Dark Fate not on one of the worst action trailers I have ever seen, but the anti-science notion that movie fans are not “enlightened” enough to accept a female Terminator.

But, uhm…

We accepted a female Terminator in the Terminator 3, which is the last successful Terminator, and we accepted a female Terminator in the Sarah Connor Chronicles, and we accepted a badass action heroine in the form of Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The problem with Terminator: Dark Fate is a terrible trailer, a tired franchise, and a Lady Terminator who looks like Macaulay Culkin …

What’s especially funny about this hoaxtroversy is that all they could come up with, in a country of 330 million people, were seven examples of nobodies on Twitter — and of those seven, three were not even complaining about vaginas.

And then, on top of these media fabricated hoaxtroversies, there are also all those phony hate crimes…

All of this adds up to one incontrovertible fact: That this is a great country that is not racist, that is not sexist, and where people of various colors and creeds peacefully live with each other like no other country in the history of the world.

Sure, there will always be individual acts of evil bigotry, monsters like Dylann Roof who murdered nine innocent black people in cold blood; monsters like those men and women in Chicago who kidnapped a disabled white kid to torture him on Facebook; monsters like those at CNN who regularly call for violence against those who think differently…

But there is still so little bigotry in America that the fake news media are forced to constantly invent it.

Trust me, there is no better compliment to America and everyday Americans than the Hoaxtroversy.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.