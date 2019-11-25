CNN’s Ana Navarro Attacks Black Trump Supporters over Poll Results

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas mocked polls that showed significant black support for President Donald Trump, tweeting Monday that the polls “have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies.”

Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies. https://t.co/vsmXJBY1KB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

Ben Carson is the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; “Kanye” is pop star and entrepreneur Kanye West; “that sheriff guy with the hat” refers to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke; and the “two Cubic Zirconia & Polyster-Spandex ladies” appears to refer to Diamond and Silk, two prominent social media stars who support the president.

Navarro-Cárdenas, a “Never Trump” commentator who supported former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, is known for her frequent attacks on Trump and his supporters.

Still, Monday’s tweet struck many as having crossed a line, and Navarro-Cárdenas was forced to defend herself against charges of racism:

Racism: Calling black athletes “sons of bitches”;

Not denouncing white nationalists;

Calling predominantly black countries, “shit-holes”;

Promoting birther conspiracy against Obama;

Calling someone, “MY African-American”;

Full-page ads against, and no apology to “Exonerated 5”. https://t.co/2ucTv7LfsS — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 26, 2019

The two polls that sparked Navarro-Cárdenas’s ire were conducted by Emerson College and Rasmussen Reports. As Breitbart News reported, the former showed that 34.%% of likely black voters supported Trump, and the latter showed that 34% did.

Though similar levels of support in the past have not translated into strong results at the ballot box, supporters of the president saw the polls as evidence that he is making inroad among African-American voters, despite a relentless effort by the media to portray him as a racist.

