Donald Trump: CNN ‘Worst Record in the History of Broadcasting’ for Reporting the Truth

President Donald Trump challenged CNN’s Jim Acosta on Russia’s election interference on Tuesday, shaming the network for incorrectly hyping the reports.

Trump reminded Acosta that CNN walked back their reports on alleged Russian interference during a press conference in India.

“If you see what CNN your wonderful network said, I guess they apologized in a way … didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that were not true?” Trump asked.

Acosta replied, “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes if you don’t mind me saying.”

“Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Trump replied. “You have probably the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

Trump was referring to CNN’s report that an intelligence briefer to Congress “overstated” the assessment of 2020 Russia election interference, after initially reporting that the intelligence community said Russia would again interfere in the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf.

“First of all, I want no help from any country, and I haven’t been given help from any country,”

Trump blamed the intelligence leaks on the House Intelligence Committee under the leadership of Chairman Adam Schiff.

“Frankly I think it’s disgraceful … he shouldn’t be leaking things like that,” Trump said.