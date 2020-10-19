Jeffrey Toobin Called Andrew Breitbart’s Claims About Anthony Weiner ‘Outrageous’

Jeffrey Toobin, the New Yorker legal reporter who was suspended Monday after exposing himself to colleagues on a Zoom call, once said that Andrew Breitbart’s reporting about then-Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-CA) was “outrageous.”

Toobin, who is also a legal analyst for CNN, appeared on the network and dismissed Breitbart’s reporting. Via Mediaite:

CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared on the air, right after Andrew Breitbart, to discuss the ongoing “Weinergate” story. Yet Toobin was much more agitated by what just happened on CNN than by anything related to Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner’s Twitter ordeal. According to Toobin, the Twitter picture controversy is just a “mild prank,” but Breitbart’s comments about Weiner were truly what was “outrageous.” Toobin’s reaction to Breitbart’s appearance on CNN: “What Andrew Breitbart was insinuating about [Weiner] with young girls and stuff is outrageous. And frankly, it’s too bad that he got to say that stuff on CNN. Look, this is a light-hearted story. This is a silly little thing that happened, it’s not a big deal.” Toobin concluded that “on the Internet, stuff happens” and the lesson here is you can’t always trust Twitter.

Weiner was eventually forced to resign over a series of online sexual relationships, which he eventually admitted. He later went to federal prison for sending lewd messages to an underage girl.

