James O’Keefe: We Taped Two Months of CNN Editorial Calls with Jeff Zucker

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released the first of its apparent audio recordings of CNN editorial calls with network president Jeff Zucker on Tuesday evening, promising more releases of what O’Keefe says is two months’ worth of CNN internal dialogues.

Earlier Tuesday, O’Keefe live-streamed what he identified as CNN’s morning call, as well as the reaction of the participants after he unmuted himself and revealed that he was listening.

As promised, O’Keefe began the first of his releases at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

In one recording, CNN staff are apparently heard to agree that they should not provide President Donald Trump with a “platform” to contest the election results, claiming that the 9/11 terror attacks were partly a result of an awkward transition after the 2000 election.

BREAKING: Special Correspondent @JamieGangel Details How @CNN Should Cover Up Trump’s Contested Election Claims On 9am Call “News organizations have to be very careful & very responsible about not giving @realDonaldTrump too much of a platform on his not conceding…”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/LoCqh79pOG — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

In another recording, Zucker is apparently heard criticizing the president, apparently in October, saying that he is “acting erratically,” and claiming that CNN’s chyrons were “too polite” to him. (One chyron at the time claimed that Trump had been “spooked” by his coronavirus diagnosis.) Zucker is also heard apparently directing staff to target Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whom he says “really deserves it.”

BREAKING: @CNN President BLASTS Trump & Republicans on 9am Call with Senior Leadership 'He(@realDonaldTrump) is acting erratically…I think we need to lean into that…' “If we’ve made any mistake, its been our banners have been too polite…”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/zMIRxq9qC6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

In another recording, a CNN executive is apparently heard accusing Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of being a racist, calling his program “White Supremacy Hour” and claiming Trump takes racist cues from him. (CNN claimed O’Keefe identified the wrong person.)

James & Tucker, the voice you ID’d tonight as “Marcus Mabry” is actually GA resident & CNN General Counsel David Vigilante. We’re certain you’ll want to correct the record and apologize to the Black executive for assuming he was the voice raising concerns over white supremacy. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 2, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, CNN communications tweeted that O’Keefe may have committed a felony.

