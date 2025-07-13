Chicago: Over 2,200 Shooting Victims During Last 12 Months

ABC 7 studied figures from the Chicago Police Department and found “the number of shooting victims in the past 12 months stands at 2,225.”

Breitbart News reported at least 55 people were shot in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, and six of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

During a discussion on Our Chicago, One Aim Illinois director Yolanda Androzzo said, “We need more investments in community violence intervention programming.”

Androzzo added, “We need more investments in healing the trauma of our communities, mostly Black and Brown communities, who have experienced gun violence.”

Institute for Nonviolence Chicago CEO Terry Gross said, “We are part of public safety. So, when everyone talks about funding for the police, we also fund the other part of it. That is sacrosanct. It has to happen and continue. We will change this city. I know that.”

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that 211 people have been murdered in Chicago year-to-date.

