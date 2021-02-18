Catholic League: Rush Limbaugh Was a ‘Gift from God’

Catholic League president Bill Donohue said Wednesday that Rush Limbaugh was a “titan,” who would always be remembered by a grateful nation.

“No talk-show host, on radio or TV—liberal or conservative—has ever had as much public impact as Rush Limbaugh,” Dr. Donohue wrote Wednesday. “His voice was a gift from God and his daily presentations and musings were classic.”

“He did not need prepared scripts: his commentary was fluid, coherent and persuasive. Indeed, he captivated his audience in a way no one else ever has,” Donohue added.

Limbaugh’s passing on Ash Wednesday will give Christians an easy way to remember him each year, Donohue suggested.

“The good news is that his passing on Ash Wednesday will invite us to remember him every Lenten season,” he said.

“We have lost a titan. Sad to note but there is no one who can fill his shoes,” he said. “God bless Rush Limbaugh.”

Donohue joins a line-up of prominent conservative voices offering encomium to the celebrated talk-show host who revolutionized AM radio.

Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham said Wednesday that Limbaugh had been a “voice of reason” who will be sorely missed.

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers for the family of Rush Limbaugh, who passed away today after a battle with lung cancer,” Rev. Graham wrote on Twitter. “He was a conservative voice of reason for so many years and will be greatly missed.”

