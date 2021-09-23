Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera and Greg Gutfeld engaged in a heated argument Wednesday on the Five regarding the situation at the border and crime.

Gutfeld commented on the border crisis as thousands of Haitians camped under a bridge in Texas, Rivera apparently thought he was linking the immigrants to rising crime across the nation, according to Fox News.

Gutfeld said the media and Democrats ignored “the rampant violent crime that started last summer all the way to the present time. All of our cities are degraded to dangerous…”

“Oh, wait a second,” Rivera interjected, to which Gutfeld replied, “Stop Geraldo, let me finish. I let you talk for God knows how long.”

“So instead, they just totally ignore the fact that we have rampant crime wave, crime is going up, homicides are up,” Gutfeld added. “But if there’s this one singular image, one issue, a police issue encounter that they can use because in that way they can again blame law enforcement and then pretend that they actually care about something.”

Later in the clip, Rivera stated, “I have to rebut what Greg said about Haitian immigrants and crime. There’s absolutely no evidence. I defy you to find an incident, an incident that you related directly these undocumented immigrants and urban crime.”

Transcript as follows:

Gutfeld: You are so wrong, Geraldo. Rivera: What does crime have to do with these people? Gutfeld: You are totally misreading this. I was talking about how the media covers the story. Rivera: Let me speak. Gutfeld: No, because you’re screwing up. It’s embarrassing, Geraldo. You’re embarrassing me. Rivera: Well, be embarrassed. That’s too bad. Gutfeld: No, because you’re wrong, you’re wrong. No no no no no no, let me respond to your lie to your face. I was talking about how the media ignored a story about the crime issue. It wasn’t about Haiti. Jesus, apologize. Rivera: You wanted to make this stereotypical linkage. Gutfeld: That is so wrong, Geraldo. Ah, that is so wrong.

When the hosts revisited Gutfeld’s comments later in the show, Rivera said, “I apologize, Greg.”

“I accept your apology,” Gutfeld told him.

Rivera continued:

I apologize because I believe you are a very clever writer, very talented. And it is a pleasure being on the program with you. My problem with what you said is the juxtaposition even though you did not intend it, between violent crime, which is a separate topic and you made that clear in the point and that’s why I apologize, and the Haitian immigrants. They have enough problems to be lumped in the same paragraph with urban crime, I think does them a disservice. But I apologize to you.

Meanwhile, media outlets reported despite promises from DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Haitian migrants were being released into the United States interior.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Mayorkas said during a news conference in Del Rio on Monday. “Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s lives.”

“We in DHS are securing additional transportation to accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and other destinations in the Western Hemisphere,” he continued.

However, it appeared the number of Haitians being removed was in the hundreds while the ones being released were in the thousands, according to Breitbart News.