Nolte: CNN’s October Ratings Collapse to 661,000 Primetime Viewers

CNN, a far-left disinformation outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and encourages violence, is collapsing on every conceivable rating front.

Despite a big news month, CNNLOL’s primetime lineup has collapsed entirely. Throughout October, an average of only 661,000 viewers tuned in. One million viewers are considered the threshold for respectable, and CNNLOL is almost 35 percent below that.

Throughout the day, CNNLOL was only able to attract an average of 487,000 viewers.

To show just how bad CNNLOL is doing, here are the raw October numbers…

OCTOBER’S AVERAGE PRIMETIME VIEWERS/DEMO VIEWERS

Fox News: 2,300,000 total viewers / 344,000 A25-54

MSNBC: 1,203,000 total viewers / 140,000 A25-54

CNNLOL: 661,000 total viewers / 136,000 A25-54

OCTOBER’S AVERAGE TOTAL DAY VIEWERS/DEMO VIEWERS

Fox News: 1,404,000 total viewers /224,000 A25-54

MSNBC: 680,000 total viewers / 78,000 A25-54

CNNLOL: 487,000 total viewers / 101,000 A25-54

As you can see, in primetime, Fox News scored nearly four times the viewers as CNNLOL.

Of all the individual shows on the three cable news networks, for the entire month of October, Fox News had 13 of the top 14. CNNLOL’s highest-rated show, Cuomo Primetime, ranked number 23 and earned only an average of 811,000 viewers—which is well below the million Cuomo had been posting. Multiple ethical and sex scandals have obviously taken their toll on Fredo.

Jake Tapper averaged only 683,000 viewers and placed at number 29. What a fall for that smug clown.

Don Lemon, who is embroiled in his own sex scandal, averaged only 528,000 viewers.

CNNLOL, and everyone who appears on that disgraced network, is forever tarnished as fake news — unreliable, dishonest, and dangerous. The outlet aggressively promotes propaganda and violence against anyone who disagrees. CNNLOL will tell any lie to further its extreme agenda and smear everyday people.

As a news outlet, CNN is now a national punchline, a joke, and even leftists find it so ugly and unreliable, they want no part of it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.