‘Embarrassing’: Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on Suspension from CNN

CNN host Chris Cuomo broke his silence on his indefinite suspension from the corporate news network in the wake of fresh revelations regarding his involvement in his brother, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D), efforts to defend himself from sexual misconduct associations.

“It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing. But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it,” Cuomo stated during his SiriusXM radio program. “It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not going to talk about this any more than that.”

On Tuesday, CNN announced that documents published by New York’s attorney general indicated that Cuomo had more involvement in his brother’s campaign than network executives were previously aware of — and thus pulled the host off the air.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the statement continued. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

“However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” it concluded.

The CNN anchor pressed sources for information on his brother’s accusers and reported back to the governor’s staff, and was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office alleges Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced harassment charges. But the information released Monday revealed far more details, including allegations that he was digging for dirt on the women accusing his brother. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.