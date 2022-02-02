Former CNN president Jeff Zucker’s romantic relationship with the network’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, was apparently well-known to some in the media, according to a report.

New York magazine reports:

Zucker and Gollust’s relationship was one of the biggest open secrets in media. CNN staffers awkwardly navigated the pairing, since every time they dealt with her, they were keenly aware that she was involved with the boss. They were rolling their eyes at Gollust’s own statement that said “recently, our relationship changed during Covid.” It had been going on for much longer: Page Six would wink at it from time to time, and the two have known each other since they worked together at NBC decades ago.

Zucker on Wednesday morning announced he was stepping down from CNN after failing to disclose a relationship with a Gollust.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in a memo to staffers. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker did not name Gollust in his memo. The CNN marketing boss has previously served as communications director for disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned last summer amid accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

CNN Executive vice presidents Michael Bass, Amy Entelis, and Ken Jautz will replace Zucker, according to CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.