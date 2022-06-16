January 6 Committee’s Third Hearing So Boring NBC Cut to Golf Instead

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: (L-R) U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD) depart following the third hearing by the Select Committee …
Kristina Wong

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol held its third hearing on Thursday afternoon, which many observers on social media found “boring.”

The hearing was so boring, in fact, that NBC News’ Lester Holt announced the network was ending its live broadcast of the hearing to air the U.S. Open golf tournament.

“We’re going to have to end our coverage of this January 6 hearing on the NBC Network, my colleagues and I will continue our coverage on the hearings on our streaming platform,” Holt said. “For everyone else, U.S. Open golf begins momentarily.”

Civil rights lawyer Harmeet Dhillon joked about NBC cutting to golf instead, “My God, J6 hearing is THAT boring? I mean, I would rather untangle a skein of lace mohair yarn than watch golf on TV. Or maybe weed the driveway.”

Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz tweeted, “So dramatic yet so boring.”

Most of the criticism focused on the committee’s star witness of the hearing, former federal Judge Michael Luttig, who had advised then-Vice President Mike Pence to certify the 2020 presidential election despite questions from the Trump campaign and its supporters over the legitimacy of the results and pending legal challenges.

Luttig spoke very slowly and haltingly, making it difficult for viewers to follow along.

Democrats strategists and legal experts tried to justify Luttig’s slow speech by saying he was being careful and deliberate, while some claimed he had just suffered a stroke.

After a recess, Democrats seemed to mostly avoid questioning Luttig in the second part of the hearing, focusing instead on former Pence attorney Greg Jacobs. Luttig was allowed, however, to give a closing statement.

The hearing focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressuring of Pence to hold off on certifying the election. The committee has tried to make a case that Trump and his top advisers did not believe the election was fraudulent but tried to contest the results anyway and illegitimately stay in power.

