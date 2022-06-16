The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol held its third hearing on Thursday afternoon, which many observers on social media found “boring.”

The hearing was so boring, in fact, that NBC News’ Lester Holt announced the network was ending its live broadcast of the hearing to air the U.S. Open golf tournament.

“We’re going to have to end our coverage of this January 6 hearing on the NBC Network, my colleagues and I will continue our coverage on the hearings on our streaming platform,” Holt said. “For everyone else, U.S. Open golf begins momentarily.”

Americans are so interested in Pelosi's illegitimate January 6 hearing that NBC just cut away to golf pic.twitter.com/KVqbvQWrlr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2022

Civil rights lawyer Harmeet Dhillon joked about NBC cutting to golf instead, “My God, J6 hearing is THAT boring? I mean, I would rather untangle a skein of lace mohair yarn than watch golf on TV. Or maybe weed the driveway.”

I mean, I would rather untangle a skein of lace mohair yarn than watch golf on TV. Or maybe weed the driveway. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 16, 2022

Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz tweeted, “So dramatic yet so boring.”

Who wrote J. Michael Luttig’s talking points? @AdamSchiff? @realBobWoodward? This old fool is barely looking up from his piece of paper. All opinions. No facts. Just anti-Trump, blah blah blah. So dramatic yet so boring.#January6thHearings — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) June 16, 2022

Most of the criticism focused on the committee’s star witness of the hearing, former federal Judge Michael Luttig, who had advised then-Vice President Mike Pence to certify the 2020 presidential election despite questions from the Trump campaign and its supporters over the legitimacy of the results and pending legal challenges.

Luttig spoke very slowly and haltingly, making it difficult for viewers to follow along.

Democrats strategists and legal experts tried to justify Luttig’s slow speech by saying he was being careful and deliberate, while some claimed he had just suffered a stroke.

I know people are taking some funny cracks at Judge Luttig's slow speech but pay attention to the words. He's not here to mess around. He's laying to waste any and every right wing rationalization for the Big Lie. #January6thHearings — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 16, 2022

Everyone commenting on the slow pace at which Luttig is speaking ought to spend more time around federal appeals court judges. I'm still waiting on one guy to finish a sentence he started in a case I argued in 2006 — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) June 16, 2022

Luttig and Short both talk slow and in lawyer-speak. But that's sort of the point here. They are representing the rule of reason and sobriety, of law in a word; compare the frothing wild-eyed ravings of Giuliani and Eastman at the rally. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 16, 2022

I know this is a flip response to Judge Luttig's important testimony, but if you've ever seen Bob and Ray's "Slow Talkers of America…" — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) June 16, 2022

After a recess, Democrats seemed to mostly avoid questioning Luttig in the second part of the hearing, focusing instead on former Pence attorney Greg Jacobs. Luttig was allowed, however, to give a closing statement.

The hearing focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressuring of Pence to hold off on certifying the election. The committee has tried to make a case that Trump and his top advisers did not believe the election was fraudulent but tried to contest the results anyway and illegitimately stay in power.

