Nolte: CNN’s Credibility Crash Continues with 71% Collapse in Primetime Viewers

The ongoing ratings and credibility collapse of CNN is the pure, undiluted joy America needs right now.

CNNLOL’s primetime ratings collapsed 71 percent compared to this time last year. Tee hee. Yep, during the entire week of February 27, CNN could only attract 530,000 average primetime viewers.

Fox News remained basic cable's most-watched network during the week of Feb. 27, and posted gains in total day viewing. https://t.co/Cl5zOUu3GI — TVNewser (@tvnewser) March 8, 2023

Is this due to a lack of major news coverage? Or is it due to the fact that CNN is a discredited and disgraced left-wing propaganda machine that spreads violence and conspiracy theories?

Well, MSNBC managed to more than double CNN’s average primetime viewership — 1.130 million to CNN’s pathetic 530,000.

Fox News nearly quadrupled CNNLOL’s primetime viewership: 2.087 million to that pathetic 530,000.

While it’s true all three cable news outlets saw a decline in primetime viewership over this same week last year, MSNBC’s decline of 33 percent and Fox’s dip of 41 percent don’t come close to CNNLOL’s 71 percent collapse.

CNN also took a 62 percent dive in total day viewership. CNN is so hated and disgraced that only 446,000 average viewers tuned in throughout the day. MSNBC earned 693,000 average total day viewers. Fox News beat them both combined with 1.375 million.

CNN is also being gloriously humiliated in the 25-54 age demo that sets advertising rates. Only 105,000 demo viewers watched CNN primetime, compared to 106,000 for MSNBC and a whopping 253,000 for Fox News. Throughout the total day, CNN earned only 84,000 demo viewers. MSNBC did even worse with 76,000. Fox News again beat them both combined with 177,000.

As I have been telling you since the day Jeff Zucker was fired and replaced with left-wing extremist Chris Licht…

MSNBC proves there is a market for left-wing news coverage. Nevertheless, CNN offers left-wing news coverage and is still failing.

Why?

Two reasons…

First, CNN pretends to be objective, which makes its ongoing serial lies much less tolerable to the public. MSNBC is basically left-wing talk radio with pictures. It is what it is. MSNBC admits it is comfort food for left-wing neurotics who can’t deal with reality. CNN says it is hard news, a truth machine, a facts-first outlet, and then CNN does this:

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

And the lies at CNN are ongoing. Good heavens, only two days ago, CNN was in such a snit over Tucker Carlson revealing the truth to the American people about the mostly peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 that Anderson Cooper attacked Carlson as a girly man.

Well, while Anderson “Manly Man” Cooper was melting down, Carlson won six times as many viewers. This brings me to number two…

CNN has the most unappealing on-air staff in the history of television. The monsters at MSNBC are every bit the fascist liars as those at CNN. So what I’m talking about is something different, and that’s just basic personal appeal.

Everyone who works at CNN is a joyless, smug prig. A perfect example is Jake Tapper. When Tapper first moved to CNN, he was still Jake Tapper, a youthful guy with a sense of humor and credibility. But now that Jeff Zucker holds Tapper’s soul in a Mason jar under his bed, Tapper has shriveled and aged into a smug, humorless gnome with smart glasses. Bottom line: you must want to spend time with the people who appear on your TV. Look at CNN’s morning lineup. Don Lemon? Poppy Harlow? Nurse Ratched? It seems impossible, but Licht found anchors less appealing than the hideous Joe and Mika.

No one at CNN has any charisma, charm, or appeal. You add to the fact they are all godless liars, and what you get is a 71 percent collapse in viewership.

CNN is doomed, and I intend to enjoy every glorious moment of it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.