Far-left NBC News and a bunch of corrupt intellectuals are angry that the corporate media’s Hamas Hospital Hoaxers are losing Xwitter influence. The Hamas Hospital Hoaxers are especially mad that this loss of influence has become most prominent during Israel’s noble and righteous war against the Islamic Nazis in Hamas.

There are few things I love more than this paragraph [emphasis mine]:

Tweets about the Israel-Hamas war from these accounts outperformed popular news accounts belonging to CNN, The New York Times, the BBC and Reuters, despite having far fewer followers, according to the research (NBC News was not included). Across the research period, tweets about the Israel-Hamas war from well-followed traditional news sources garnered 112 million views over 298 tweets, while tweets from the seven newly influential accounts drew 1.6 billion views across 1,834 tweets.

Look at those numbers… Look at them… The fake corporate news is earning less than one-tenth the views of seven upstarts.

Who are these seven accounts? Who the hell cares? Could they be any worse than the Hamas Hospital Hoaxers, than those responsible for this…?

But if you must know, here are the New Media Elite:

The researchers branded seven high-performing accounts on X as “new elites,” because they have exercised “disproportionate power and influence” over Israel and Hamas news. The “new elites” include: Visegrád 24, a news aggregator run by a right-wing Polish social media marketing agency; Mario Nawfal, a Twitter celebrity known for hosting live audio chats focused on cryptocurrency who was the focus of an NBC News investigation; @spectatorindex, an account self-described as “News, media and data from around the globe,” reportedly operated by an Australian-Muslim medical doctor; @CollinRugg, a co-founder of the conservative site Trending Politics; and @CensoredMen, a 10-month-old account that before pivoting to the Israel-Hamas war primarily posted in support of the misogynist internet influencer Andrew Tate.

After a cursory review, I found that none of those New Elites spread the war/violence/hate-creating lie that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza.

However.

Guess who did deliberately spread that lie…? Well, knock me over with the feather…. Among countless other corporate media outlets, it was all but one of those listed by NBC above as victims of the evil Elon Musk…

Media Repeat Hamas Propaganda on Hospital Blast; Israel Shows Evidence Terrorist Rocket Responsible

This is CNN:

Hundreds are likely dead after bombing of Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which was sheltering thousands of displaced people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said https://t.co/NsrFUVMGSb pic.twitter.com/cBeyh95iCI — CNN (@CNN) October 17, 2023

This is the New York Times:

It's like the "Homer into the Bushes" meme just with NYT pic.twitter.com/w2lOIwUgTc — American Prometheus (@daniopp) October 17, 2023

This is the BBC:

Only Reuters said there was a dispute over the source of the rocket.

Oh, and this is NBC “News”:

Left-wing, award-winning misinformation specialists in media are often the ones at the forefront of spreading disinformation. Case in point: NBC’s @oneunderscore__. Disinformation Reporter Ben Collins Failed to Correct the Gaza Hospital Story https://t.co/CV5nPhqObn — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2023

The Palestinian Health Ministry says 200-300 at minimum were killed in an Israeli bombing of a Gaza hospital. Raf Sanchez reports on the scenes of “absolute devastation” and the response from the Israeli military saying in part they are “currently investigating” it. pic.twitter.com/rqnzTBpf8d — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 17, 2023

Here’s my favorite part… The disgraced NewsGaurd is also a big heap mad:

A separate analysis published Thursday by NewsGuard, a nonpartisan company that tracks false narratives online, found verified accounts were responsible for nearly three-fourths of the most viral misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Twitter.

And you can bet the disgraced NewsGuard does not mean the Hamas Hospital Hoaxers.

Hamas Hospital Hoaxers at NBC also claim (without evidence) that Musk has his thumb on the Xwitter scale against the corporate media. But even NBC’s examples of Musk’s thumb are a joke. If you read between the lines, the corporate media are angry that Musk has removed his thumb from the scale.

“This occurs in an environment that has been shorn of many of the ‘credibility signals’ that served to ground users in the past,” one crybaby at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public said. Specifically, the crybaby said that back in the bad old days, when Xwitter awarded checkmarks based on nothing more than some arbitrary system of favoritism, the checkmarks “indicated notability.”

I got your “notability” right here, pal:

Because of their lies, hate, lies, cultural bigotry, lies, bias, lies, and more lies, the corporate media are losing what they cherish most: influence.

And it is glorious.

