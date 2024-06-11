Nolte: Hoaxtress Rachel Maddow ‘Worried’ Donald Trump Will Ship Her to ‘Massive Camp’

Russia Collusion Hoaxtress Queen Rachel Maddow is spreading a conspiracy theory that a reelected President Donald Trump might ship her off to one of his “massive camps.”

On Monday, Maddow built this pile during an interview with CNNLOL, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence:

I’m worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to “root out” what he’s described in subhuman terms as his “enemy from within.” Again, history is helpful here. He’s not joking when he says this stuff, and we’ve seen what happens when people take power proclaiming that kind of agenda.

“For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants?” she added. “So, yes, I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.”

“If every election is a new opportunity for him to go to prison, do you think he allows us to have new elections?” she said. “I mean, if those are the stakes, if winning the election is his plan to stay out of prison, what happens in that election if and when he does not win it?”

She also spoke of some horrible camp built to house “well-known liberals.” Don’t we already have those? Isn’t it called Los Angeles?

It’s such a fascinating culture we live in, one where Rachel Maddow — one of the most powerful, privileged, wealthiest, and famous faces around — can get away with portraying herself as a victim. She makes millions of dollars a year working one day a week, and here she is posing as Anne Frank in an attic one step ahead of the S.S.

Two points…

The first is projection. If we have discovered anything about the left over the last two decades, it is that they project what they are going to do to us in advance by falsely accusing the right of whatever horror they have planned.

Take this whole “attacking democracy” talking point. Democrats accuse Trump and the political right of destroying democracy, and then they 1) file dozens of criminal charges against Trump, 2) use multinational social media companies to censor and blacklist conservatives, 3) seek to stack the Supreme Court with fascist lefties, 4) seek to kill the electoral college, and 5) criminalize driving a scooter over a gay flag as they desecrate national monuments and burn the American flag.

So what am I saying…?

Am I saying that putting Trump supporters in camps is next on the left’s agenda?

You’re damn right I am.

Look at what they are already doing. Do you think that those who advocate for child mutilation are above such a thing? Let me tell you, they are not.

My second point is a rosier one, and that’s the desperation on display here, the sweaty desperation of an ideology that has run out of ideas about how to stop Trump and his MAGA movement.

When the rich, privileged, and powerful find themselves bottoming out with this kind of absurd fearmongering, especially about a presidential candidate who has already been president and done nothing like this, you’re looking at an ideology out of ideas — an ideology that has lost the argument and is now reduced to acting like a toddler threatening to hold his breath until he dies.

We know what four years of Trump looks like, and it looks like peace and prosperity.

We know what four of Biden looks like, and it’s record inflation, wars breaking out all over, millions of illegals destroying our culture and cities, the jailing of political opponents, the appeasement of terrorists, an explosion of violent crime, a nuclear explosion of open Jew-hatred, and Normal People reduced to second-class citizens in a country where illegals and leftist thugs earn all the privileges.

In between kangaroo court appearances, Trump is out there every day, out-arguing the left and fearlessly exposing the damage they have and will cause. So…

All rich, white, privileged, and powerful Maddow has left is to scream, “He’s going to put me in a camp!”

What an asshole.

