Nolte: The Irredeemable ‘Cheap Fake’ Media

Everything being the same, if Joe Biden were up five points against Donald Trump right now, the corporate media would still be telling us he’s “sharp as a tack.”

As far as the corporate media are concerned, the only thing that has changed between this…

NBC News on June 19: “The deceptive Biden G7 video was quickly debunked, but it kept going viral anyway”

CNN on June 14: “Right-wing media outlets use deceptively cropped video to misleadingly claim Biden wandered off at G7 summit”

Washington Post on June 11: “How Republicans used misleading videos to attack Biden in a 24-hour period”

CBS News on June 18: “Misleading Biden videos go viral”

ABC News in August: “How do you know Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?”

New York Times on June 21: “How Misleading Videos Are Trailing Biden as He Battles Age Doubts”

MSNBC in March: “This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever”

…and this…

NBC News on July 4: “Far from a one-off, the debate revealed the same worrying traits — memory lapses, incoherence, a vacant look”

CNN on July 2: “Biden’s mental fitness could have been better covered leading up to the debate, some White House reporters acknowledge”

Washington Post on July 3: “Sometimes he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room”

CBS News on June 28: “[V]oters watched as President Biden meandered and stumbled through answers that amplified concerns about his age”

ABC News on July 5: “Do you have the mental and physical capacity to do it for another four years?”

New York Times on June 28: “To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race”

MSNBC on June 28: “[I]f he were CEO, and he turned in a performance like that, would any corporation in America keep him on as CEO?”

…is this: Biden is losing the election to Trump.

Had Biden gone into that debate five points ahead of Trump instead of a few points down, the media jihad would look very different today. Instead of calling on Biden to step aside, we’d be force-fed lies about Biden having a cold, suffering jet lag (after six days of rest at Camp David), being sharp as a tack after an off night, and watching endless replays of former President Trump carefully walking down a ramp and sipping a glass of water.

Five years of video that proves Biden has become increasingly frail and confused would not matter to the media if His Fraudulency were up five points.

Years of getting caught knowing reporter questions in advance and still stumbling on the answers would not matter to the media if His Fraudulency were up five points.

That disastrous debate with Trump would not matter to the media if His Fraudulency were up five points.

The media do not care that Biden is not capable of doing the job today, much less in any kind of shape to be president another four years. That’s not what this is about. We know that for a fact because the media have known for years that Biden is not up to the job, much less in any kind of shape to be president another four years.

The media do not care about democracy or America, and they certainly do not care about the well-being of the American people. The current jihad to force Biden to step down has nothing to do with decency, truth, or democracy. Since The Great Basement Campaign of 2020, the media have known of Biden’s mental and physical decline and have shamelessly covered it up by telling us our eyes are lying. Only one thing changed during that debate: The media now believe Biden will lose the election, so they want him out for only one reason — to help the Democrat party.

You see, everything the corporate media do must be reverse-engineered to the starting point of, How does this aid and abet the Democrat Party? That will always be the media’s only motive for whatever they do.

No sane person believes that the same media guilty of spreading the Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory or who told us Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation or who told us unedited video of President Roomba is “misinformation” have suddenly decided to do what’s best for American democracy.

The media are vile, venal, evil fascists who only wish us harm.

The only thing the corporate media woke up to last week was the sweaty fear Biden cannot beat Trump. So now the very same media that crybabies about “democracy” want tens of millions of Democrat Party primary voters (who already knew Biden was old and frail) disenfranchised, their votes stomped into dust by the jackboots of party apparatchiks.

If Joe Biden were five points up, he could’ve walked on that debate stage, dropped his pants, enjoyed a good pee, walked off, and the media would be telling us “Good ole’ Scranton Joe hit a debate home run showing the Orange Bad Man the contempt he deserves.”

