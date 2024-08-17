Nolte: WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz Caught Lying About Branding Joe Biden a ‘War Criminal’

Anti-free speech fascist Taylor Lorenz has been caught lying about branding His Fraudulency Joe Biden a “war criminal.”

The privileged Washington Post columnist took a selfie during Wednesday’s White House Creator Economy Conference. In it, a masked (naturally) Lorenz is in the foreground. Biden is clearly in the background addressing the assembled audience. Directly below Biden is the caption “War criminal” with a frowny face.

Per Fox News:

[T]he [war criminal] post was allegedly made in an Instagram story specifically using the “close friends” feature as indicated by the green star icon, meaning it was not posted publicly and could only have been seen by a select group of Instagram users of her choosing.

So, she apparently intended to share this with only people she could trust.

Ah, but then it leaked to Jon Levine of the New York Post, who posted it on Xwitter.

Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post calls President Biden a "war criminal" ὄὄ pic.twitter.com/ih0xWPw049 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 14, 2024

At this point, you would think that someone who worked at the Washington Post (of all places) would understand that the cover-up is worse than the crime. But, Lorenz is something of a special case: A privileged, entitled princess who has gotten away with so much and still somehow survived numerous layoffs. Likely because she sees herself as untouchable, she went the cover-up route. She denied it was real.

“You people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes,” she xweeted.

But, then, the far-left NPR verified that the photo and “war criminal” caption were real:

NPR has obtained a screengrab of Lorenz’s actual post, which contained that caption. … Four people with direct knowledge of the private Instagram story confirmed its authenticity to NPR. They spoke to NPR on condition they not be identified due to the professional sensitivity of the situation for Lorenz.

Then Lorenz laughably claimed she never said it was fake…

“I literally never ‘denied it was real,’” she xweeted after the NPR bust. She also tried this word salad to explain her denial: “Yeah that’s saying they’re falling for (charitable view) something that’s an obvious meme reference by taking it seriously. Please don’t put words in my mouth[.]”

And, now, the Post is reportedly looking into it.

Lorenz has been a PR disaster for the Post for years. No serious media outlet would employ her, which is why the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post is losing money and laying off hundreds of staffers. On top of being a dumb hysteric and a total neurotic, she’s breathtakingly bad at her job. The Post cannot begin to repair its reputation with Taylor Lorenz on the payroll. So…

Let’s hope they never fire her.

