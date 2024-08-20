Establishment Media Refer to Michelle Obama, Not Kamala Harris, as ‘Fantasy Candidate’ for Democrats

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has apparently been dubbed the Democrat Party’s “fantasy” presidential candidate in what appears to be a slight to Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to an article from the Hill, Michelle Obama is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, Tuesday evening in which “she will give the crowd a glimpse of the party’s fantasy candidate.”

However, an aide who worked in the White House when Barack Obama was president said although the former first lady would never run for president, she is sometimes more favored than her husband.

The Hill article continued:

Polls routinely show the former first lady as the most popular Democrat in the country, and she has routinely given Republicans a scare when she has been floated as a potential candidate. … The Obamas will make their return to their old stomping grounds of the Windy City on Tuesday. And Democrats say the former first lady is the perfect surrogate to make the case for Harris as she seeks to tell her story to the American public as the clock inches closer to Election Day.

In June, political strategist Roger Stone told Breitbart News he believed President Joe Biden would be “replaced” by his own party in the 2024 presidential election, then named Michelle Obama as a possible replacement.

“Now, I haven’t said Michelle Obama is running for president or wants to run for president, but I think the Democrats may persuade her that she could be their last best chance to stop Donald Trump’s return to the White House,” Stone noted:

The Democratic National Committee later “coronated” Harris as the party’s presidential candidate, a move that alienated 14 million Democrats who voted for Biden in the Democrat primary, Breitbart News reported August 2.

The Obamas have since endorsed Harris, who chose radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) to be her running mate.

A recent poll showed former President Donald Trump leading Harris in Pennsylvania before the DNC, according to Breitbart News.

“Surveying 800 likely voters between August 18 and 19, 2024, with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error, the Insider Advantage poll shows Trump besting Harris by just one point — 47 percent to 46 percent,” the outlet said.