Nolte: Trump Wisely Snubs Far-Left ’60 Minutes’ over Hunter Biden Laptop Lie

The disgraced 60 Minutes is publicly whining over former President Trump breaking 50 years of tradition by snubbing the fake news outlet.

“A Programming Note: 60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM,” the propagandists xweeted. “For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls.”

“[B]oth the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with 60 Minutes. Vice President Harris will speak with correspondent Bill Whitaker,” the xweet continued. “After initially accepting 60 Minutes’ request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump’s campaign has decided not to participate. Pelley will address this Monday evening.”

“Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands.”

The Trump campaign responded by saying the 60 Minutes tweet is “fake news.”

Fake News. 60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in. They also insisted on doing live fact checking, which is unprecedented.

When Trump himself was asked about this directly while taking questions from the press Tuesday, the former president said:

They came to me and would like me to do an interview, but first I want to get an apology because the last time I did an interview with them, if you remember, they challenged me on the computer. They said the laptop from hell was from Russia. And I said it wasn’t from Russia, it was from Hunter [Biden]. And I never got an apology, so I’m sort of waiting. I’d love to do 60 Minutes. I do everything. … The laptop from hell was from Hunter. It wasn’t from [Russia]. … If you remember, Lesley Stahl, we got into a little bit of an argument … and they really owe me an apology. … Let’s see if they do it. I wouldn’t mind doing 60 Minutes.

Trump, of course, is 100 percent right. During his appearance on 60 Minutes in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, Stahl joined the rest of the corporate media in hiding behind the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop, a laptop filled with incriminating evidence about the entire Biden Crime Family, could not be verified.

Here’s the transcript:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Take a look at what’s going on, Lesley. And then you say that — LESLEY STAHL: I think… PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s the biggest scandal out there, Lesley. STAHL: And you think it’s the biggest issue to campaign on? PRESIDENT TRUMP: I think it’s — I think it’s one of the biggest scandals I’ve ever seen, and you don’t cover it. You won’t talk about it. STAHL: Well, because it can’t be verified — PRESIDENT TRUMP: You want to talk about insignificant things. STAHL: I’m telling you — PRESIDENT TRUMP: Of course it can be verified. Excuse me. They found the laptop. Lesley, listen. STAHL: Can’t be verified. PRESIDENT TRUMP: What can’t be verified? STAHL: The laptop. PRESIDENT TRUMP: Why do you say that? Even the family has — the family, on the laptop, he’s gone into hiding. For five days he’s gone into hiding. STAHL: He’s preparing for your debate. PRESIDENT TRUMP: Oh, it’s taken him five days to prepare. I doubt it. I doubt it.

Everyone in the media knew the laptop was authentic, but to run out the clock by smothering the story, Stahl and the rest of the fake media invented these “can’t be authenticated” and “Russian disinformation” lies.

Trump would be foolish to appear on 60 Minutes again. It would be no different than sitting down for an interview with the Democratic National Committee. Look at how those two CBS anchorettes behaved during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, ganging up on Trump’s running mate, JD Vance. It’s stupid to do business with these people.

Besides, who cares if he does a show like 60 Minutes, a program that has lost all of its credibility and public relevance? It’s a much better use of Trump’s time sitting down with podcasters and New Media.

