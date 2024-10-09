Nolte: CBS Corruption – Anchor Shamed for Coates Interview, ‘60 Minutes’ Rigs Kamala Interview

Far-left CBS News is proving itself to be every bit as corrupt and dishonest as CNN. In just one week, the former news outlet has publicly shamed one of its own anchors for asking the objectively reprehensible Ta-Nehisi Coates a couple of challenging questions about his antisemitic book. Then CBS’s former news program 60 Minutes was caught rigging its interview to make sitting Vice President Kamala Harris sound nearly coherent.

Below is the video CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is getting publicly reamed for, as he’s forced to take part in CBS struggle sessions until he expresses his “regrets”:

Other than being a little gerbil expressing “regrets” when he should have told every spoiled tyrant at CBS News to go fuck themselves, Dokoupil did nothing wrong. That was an excellent interview. But Coates is a left-wing sacred cow, you see, so the Corporate Media Edict is that he is only supposed to be treated as though he is THE Moral Authority on everything that matters. You are not supposed to question or challenge Coates. You are supposed to treat the half-wit’s every word as though it were a pearl of scripture.

While Dokoupil was run through the grinder for daring to practice journalism, look at what this very same CBS allowed its disgraced 60 Minutes team to do:

And this is not the first time 60 Minutes has disgraced itself to save a Democrat presidential candidate from embarrassment. Back in 2012, 60 Minutes got Barry Obama to admit he knew Benghazi was a premeditated terror attack all along. This meant he had been lying to the American public all along. And what did the “venerable” 60 Minutes do with this massive scoop? Edited it out. Erased it like it had never happened.

Oh, but the plot has already thickened. After the Trump campaign cried foul over the interview and demanded CBS News release an unedited transcript of the Harris interview, guess what? The transcript was released without the word salad:

As the above tweet states, there are only two possibilities now. CBS either released a phony transcript or the transcript is real but CBS initially released a phony clip that added all that word salad to Kamala’s answer.

But.

If CBS had released the full, unedited transcript, Kamala’s word salad answer would be found elsewhere in the transcript, and it’s not. So this is not an unedited transcript. This is the Kamala Harris Campaign-Approved Transcript.

And let us never forget that this is the same CBS News and 60 Minutes that still hasn’t retracted its lies about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation

So, to sum things up, if you gently ask an antisemitic leftist like Ta-Nehisi Coates a few challenging questions, CBS News will publicly shame you until you buckle. But if you rig an interview to make a Democrat look smarter than she is, that’s a-okay.

Antisemites and Democrats sure got it good…

Especially at CBS.

