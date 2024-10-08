Nolte: CBS Backstabs Anchor for Practicing Journalism with Ta-Nehisi Coates

CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is under fire for interviewing left-wing sacred cow Ta-Nehisi Coates in a way that is only acceptable when the interview subject is a Republican.

Sadly, Dokoupil is even under fire by his own network, where the Coates interview caused so much trauma among CBS staffers that a “mental health expert DEI strategist and trauma trainer” has been called in to mediate.

The objectively reprehensible Coates has a new non-fiction book out called The Message where he basically accuses Israel of being worse than the Jim Crow South (which was created and enforced by Democrats). He savages Israel as an immoral apartheid, a Jewish ethnostate.

Last Monday, Tony Dokoupil gently challenged Coates on this view. The CBS anchor’s biggest problem was the book’s lack of context. As Coates blisters Israel, nothing in the book informs the reader of the fact that this is a country surrounded by a dozen or so actual ethnostates (Arab, Muslim) hostile to Israel’s very existence.

Watch the interview for yourself. Coates more than held his own. Overall, it was a good back-and-forth and an informative one that ended up being much more illuminating than the usual butt-smooch we see when it comes to the precious Coates:

You see, the mistake Dokoupil made was violating the corporate media’s collective agreement not to treat half-wits like Coates as anything other than the sage of all that is wise and appropriate in our world. And for violating that rule, Dokoupil is now being taught a lesson by the media collective, including at the hands of his own employer. CBS News is publicly throwing him under the bus for a tough, fair, and ultimately friendly interview…

The far-left New York Times:

CBS News on Monday rebuked one of its star morning anchors, Tony Dokoupil, over an interview that he conducted last week with the author Ta-Nehisi Coates, in which Mr. Dokoupil challenged Mr. Coates’s views about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Top CBS executives, on a newsroom-wide call, described the interview as falling short of the network’s editorial standards. The executives said their critique had been prompted by internal staff concerns, although at least one veteran CBS journalist said later on the call that she was puzzled over what exactly Mr. Dokoupil had done wrong.

And now, because the corporate media are populated by insufferable babies, CBS is bringing in this guy to hold hands and hand out balloons and lollipops to insufferable babies who are supposed to be professionals:

Network brass reportedly tapped Dr. Donald Grant — who dubs himself a “mental health expert DEI strategist and trauma trainer” on his Instagram — to quell internal turmoil after they declared an interview between morning show host Tony Dokoupil and author Ta-Nehisi Coates was not up to its “editorial standards.”

Naturally, Grant is nothing more than a grifter:

The apparently MAGA-hating Grant, who is black, posted an altered cover of the classic Harriet Beecher Stowe novel about slavery “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” — featuring the face of Donald Trump-supporting South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott photoshopped over the images of several other characters.

Finally, to no one’s surprise, rather than being gracious and saying he enjoyed being challenged about his work, Coates is now joining the pile on…

“I’ve been trying to process why I wasn’t so insulted,” Coates said about the interview. “While on the one hand, [Dokoupil] probably did me a service,” Coates added, “by just kind of commandeering that interview, I don’t think he did Nate and Gayle a service, and I’m really, really sorry for them.”

This story is far from over. The struggle session initiated by this joke of a “mental health expert DEI strategist and trauma trainer” could result in suspensions, public apologies, who knows what…

The corporate media are so broken it’s almost hard to believe. Almost. To watch them expose who they really are — a bunch of thin-skinned spoiled babies ready to annihilate anyone who dares make them uncomfortable — is really something. It’s an institution run by immature and intolerant tyrants.

